Man United transfer news: Red Devils make 'fresh contact' over Jarrad Branthwaite move - but face competition from three heavyweights

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the Toffees centre-back, and they made a significant attempt to secure his signature with two bids in 2024.

However, Everton rejected Man United's advances and have continued to fend off interest in one of their most prized assets.

Despite their previous disappointment, the 20-time English champions are refusing to give up hope of securing Branthwaite's signature in the future.

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Man United make contact with Branthwaite representatives

According to TEAMtalk, Man United have already made 'fresh contact' with the player's camp as they weigh up a potential move in 2027.

Michael Carrick's side seemingly view Branthwaite as an option to be a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, who will turn 34 by the end of the season.

However, Man United will have to be wary of potential competition from city rivals Manchester City, who are continuing to keep a close eye on the player's situation.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also said to be monitoring the defender, although it is unclear how serious their interest is at this stage.

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Everton outline Branthwaite asking price

From Everton's perspective, they are reluctant to part ways with someone who is an integral member of David Moyes's squad.

As a result, the Merseyside club are expected to demand around £80m in a bid to fend off Branthwaite's suitors.

Everton are in a strong negotiating position, with Branthwaite under contract until the summer of 2030.