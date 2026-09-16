JJ Gabriel future: Could Man United yet keep hold of 15-year-old superstar?

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are reportedly involved in high-level discussions regarding JJ Gabriel, with the Red Devils still holding out hope that they can convince the 15-year-old to stay at Old Trafford.

The news broke on Tuesday that JJ Gabriel had informed Man United of his desire to leave - a decision that the club had not expected.

There has since been a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City said to be among the clubs keen on the attacker.

According to BBC Sport, Man United have not given up hope of keeping hold of the forward.

The report claims that discussions remain ongoing, with Berrada and Wilcox bidding to convince JJ Gabriel and his representatives to reverse their decision.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United 'still hoping' to resolve JJ Gabriel situation

JJ Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and he has been earmarked as a future first-team star by Man United.

The forward made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid last month, but he is yet to feature for the first team in a competitive match - he had been in line to play against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before the latest developments.

J Gabriel and his representatives have sent a formal notice detailing that he wants to cancel his registration with immediate effect, but he does have a contract until the end of the season.

The wonderkid will be able to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils when he turns 16 on October 6, and a professional contract was then expected to follow a year later.

© Imago / Sportimage

JJ Gabriel: What happens now?

JJ Gabriel boasts an incredible record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he scored a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last week.

To put it simply, he is a serious, serious talent.

As a result, Man United are working overtime in a bid to keep hold of him, but JJ Gabriel and his representatives have made their position clear.

JJ Gabriel holds a European Union passport through both his mother and his father, and in theory, he could walk away from Man United when he turns 16 on October 6.