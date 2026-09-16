Coventry City vs. Aston Villa team news: Frank Lampard, Unai Emery include nine summer signings for EFL Cup third round tie

Unai Emery has continued to leave Alejandro Garnacho out of his starting lineup for Aston Villa's EFL Cup third round tie at Coventry City on Wednesday night.

With an important Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur to come on Saturday afternoon, the assumption was that the Chelsea loanee would finally get a chance in the first XI.

Instead, the Argentine finds himself on the substitutes' bench alongside Johan Manzambi, who made his debut as a second-half replacement against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

However, centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis finally makes an appearance in defence, albeit the inclusion somewhat forced upon Emery due to an injury to Pau Torres.

Matteo Ruggeri also features at left-back as a replacement for Ian Maatsen, who was also injured versus Forest.

Meanwhile, former Paris Saint-Germain starlet Ibrahim Mbaye is selected in the final third, either as a winger or a number 10, with Tammy Abraham leading the line.

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Lampard makes nine Coventry changes for Aston Villa showdown

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has made a total of nine changes to his Coventry City side after the 5-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion three days ago.

Defenders Aurele Amenda and Bobby Thomas are the only players to retain their places in the team.

In the absence of the suspended Taiwo Awoniyi, Sidiki Cherif is given the opportunity to impress down the centre of the attack.

Stephen Mfuni - on loan from Manchester City - and ex-Toulouse player Yann Gboho are also included in the Sky Blues lineup.

Coventry City XI: Bentley; Amenda, Thomas, Mfuni; Latibeaudiere, Yirenkyi, Torp, Sakamoto; Hamer, Gboho; Cherif

Subs: Bidwell, Grimes, Mason-Clark, Onyeka, Pinnock, Simms, Tchaouna, Thomas-Asante, Wilson

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Wan-Bissaka, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Barkley; McGinn, Mbaye, Hemmings; Abraham

Subs: Buendia, Cash, Garnacho, Jackson, Kamara, Manzambi, Lindelof, Suzuki, Alysson