EFL Cup
Man City
Sep 17, 2026 7.30pm
Etihad Stadium
Norwich

Team News: Man City vs. Norwich City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. Norwich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Manchester City will take on Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Thursday night.

The Citizens will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League, while Norwich suffered a 4-3 loss to Middlesbrough in the Championship last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

MAN CITY VS. NORWICH

MAN CITY

Out: Phil Foden (suspended)

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Khusanov, Reis, Guehi, Lewis; Kovacic, Bouaddi; Allan, Ndiaye, Semenyo; Haaland

NORWICH

Out: Gabriel Forsyth (knee), Mirko Topic (knee), Ali Ahmed (knee), Lucien Mahovo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba; Makama

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