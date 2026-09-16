Team News: Man City vs. Norwich City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City will take on Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Thursday night.

The Citizens will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League, while Norwich suffered a 4-3 loss to Middlesbrough in the Championship last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

MAN CITY

Out: Phil Foden (suspended)

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Khusanov, Reis, Guehi, Lewis; Kovacic, Bouaddi; Allan, Ndiaye, Semenyo; Haaland

NORWICH

Out: Gabriel Forsyth (knee), Mirko Topic (knee), Ali Ahmed (knee), Lucien Mahovo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba; Makama