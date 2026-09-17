Premier League Gameweek 5
Man City
Sep 20, 2026 2.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Sunderland

Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Sunderland Premier League game: Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku latest

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Foden, Doku latest: Man City injury list for Sunderland clash
© Iconsport / PA Images

Enzo Maresca will lead his Manchester City side out against Sunderland at the Etihad on Sunday in their fifth Premier League game of the season.

Having overseen an incredible 1-0 victory against rivals Manchester United last weekend, the hosts will be confident.

However, the Citizens still have issues regarding availability, with concerns regarding Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Jeremy Doku 

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Sunderland)

Jeremy Doku has missed Man City's opening four Premier League games with a calf issue, but Maresca has refused to rule out the possibility of the winger returning to the matchday squad for Sunday's game.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Suspended

Return date: October 14 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

After being sent off for violent conduct in the Manchester derby, Phil Foden will miss games against Norwich City, Sunderland and Liverpool, but while the first domestic game he can play is against Ipswich Town on October 17, City play Paris Saint-Germain on October 14 in the Champions League.

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