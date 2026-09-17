Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta boost with Gunners set to sign Liverpool youth star as striker bids 'farewell' to Anfield

Arsenal are set to sign Liverpool youth striker Vincent Joseph, the latest report has revealed.

The Gunners advanced into the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, beating Ipswich Town 4-2, and the performance of teenager Max Dowman dominated the headlines.

Mikel Arteta will hope that the 16-year-old can play a significant role in his team in the years to come, especially as it would save the club significant sums in the transfer market.

In an era governed by stricter financial rules, it is important to be shrewd where possible, and bringing younger prospects through the academy would be beneficial.

The Standard report that Vincent Joseph has bid farewell to Liverpool and is expected to sign for Arsenal, with the teenager having posted a goodbye message on social media.

Vincent Joseph to Arsenal: Striker assessed ahead of Emirates move

Joseph is only 16, and while Dowman has made an impact for the Gunners' first team already, the youngster must be given the grace needed to reach his full potential.

However, fans are right to be excited by the prospect of the teenager joining given he possesses immense talent, with the forward having made the breakthrough into U18 Premier League football last season.

He scored three goals in two appearances at that level, and the fact he has already looked comfortable in a higher age group is an encouraging sign.

Joseph is still young enough to learn how to play across the frontline, and it would not be surprising if he pushed for senior minutes in the coming seasons.

© Iconsport / David Klein, Sportimage

Are Arsenal preparing for the future with youth recruitment?

Arsenal only scored 71 Premier League goals last season, and while they have incredible defensive foundations, there have been concerns about their attack for some time.

Those worries have perhaps been reflected in the club's aggressive approach to youth recruitment, with the Gunners having completed moves for Blackburn Rovers’ Igor Tyjon and Crystal Palace’s Mylo Bernard.

With Joseph reportedly set to make the switch to the Emirates, and with Dowman already part of the first-team picture, it is safe to say that the future of Arsenal's attack looks promising.