Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie, Ben White latest

Arsenal remain with a perfect record across all competitions in the 2026-27 season and return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta's side, who recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Sunderland in their most recent league outing, have now won seven matches in a row after Tuesday night's Max Dowman-inspired 4-2 triumph over Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup.

However, several first-team players did not travel to Portman Road for the midweek cup tie, including David Raya and Declan Rice, with some due to precautionary measures, while others are still battling fitness issues.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Brighton

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Brighton)

Piero Hincapie was not included in Arsenal's travelling squad for the midweek trip to Ipswich after picking up a muscular problem despite having trained earlier in the week, leaving the Ecuadorian defender's availability for Brighton uncertain.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Brighton)

Jurrien Timber was left out of Arsenal's squad for the win at Ipswich despite completing 53 minutes against Sunderland on his return from a lengthy groin injury, although Arteta revealed that the decision to leave the Dutchman out was precautionary.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Brigton)

Ben White missed the victory over Ipswich after being withdrawn at halftime during the win at Sunderland, having appeared to be experiencing discomfort in his groin, and that leaves the England international's involvement at Brighton in doubt.

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Brighton)

Cristhian Mosquera was another absentee at Ipswich as he continued his recovery from the muscular problem that forced him off against Aston Villa.

Arteta had previously suggested that the Spaniard was progressing well and could return around this period, but his absence from the midweek squad means he remains a doubt for Saturday's meeting with Brighton.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin, Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba remains Arsenal's long-term absentee after aggravating a back injury during the World Cup, with the defender yet to feature for the Gunners this season.

Arteta previously stressed that Saliba's recovery is dependent on the healing process and that the club must respect the necessary timings, although the manager has described his progress in recent weeks as positive.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.