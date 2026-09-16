Every record Max Dowman has broken as Arsenal wonderkid matches Wayne Rooney feat

Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has made history once again after becoming only the second 16-year-old to score a brace for a Premier League club in any competition.

The teenager struck twice in Arsenal's Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening, matching a feat previously achieved only by Wayne Rooney back in 2002 for Everton.

Dowman has enjoyed a remarkable rise since making his competitive first-team debut for the Gunners last year and the teenager has already made plenty of history.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the extraordinary start Dowman has made to his career.

Every record Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has broken

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Youngest Champions League player

Dowman made his Champions League debut against Slavia Prague in November 2025 at 15 years and 308 days, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the competition.

Youngest Premier League goalscorer

In March 2026, Dowman scored against Everton at 16 years and 73 days, breaking James Vaughan's record as the competition's youngest-ever goalscorer which had stood since 2005.

Youngest Premier League champion

When Arsenal won the 2025-26 title, Dowman was 16 years and 144 days old, making him the youngest player ever to win the Premier League and surpassing Phil Foden's previous record.

Youngest Premier League starter

Dowman started Arsenal's final-day meeting with Crystal Palace that season at 16 years and 144 days, becoming the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match.

Youngest Arsenal goalscorer

His record-breaking strike against Everton also saw him surpass Cesc Fabregas to become Arsenal's youngest-ever senior goalscorer.

Youngest Arsenal starter

Dowman became Arsenal's youngest-ever senior starter when he was named in the XI to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup at 15 years and 302 days.

Youngest player to score a brace for a Premier League club

Dowman was 84 days younger than Rooney when he scored his two goals against Ipswich, making him the youngest player to bag a brace for a Premier League side.

Dowman has also made plenty of history in youth-team football, becoming the youngest player to represent Arsenal's Under-18s and Under-21s.

The teenager is also Arsenal's youngest goalscorer in Premier League 2 and the youngest starter and goalscorer in the UEFA Youth League.

Dowman also became the youngest England Under-19s goalscorer earlier this year, breaking a record held by Ryan Sessegnon when he found the back of the net in a 7-0 win over Wales.

The future is bright

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Dowman after his goals against Ipswich, but admitted they "have to be really cautious" with his development.

When asked if Dowman was ready to play regularly in the Premier League, Arteta replied: "Everything is possible. The probability probably is extremely low, because you don't see the players with the capacity to handle just the physicality of the game.

"Not only that, but the demands that you have to put your bodies through in the week to be able to be in a good condition to compete, the amount of information, the challenges that you have to face.

"But he's doing it, and he's doing it really well every time he's got a chance. What we have to do is look after him -- he's 16-years-old, you don't see that in this league.

"In other leagues in Europe, that's a totally different context. But in this league, with the demands that the league, the players and everything puts on you, we really need to make sure every time we throw him in, he's in the right context with the right preparation, and that's what we are trying to do.

"We're going to make sure that when we just throw him there, he's ready to handle that at every level, and it's not just that he can run past somebody.

"There's a lot more things that we need to look after him...the only thing that we have to manage is that he needs to constantly be aware that he needs to be prepared for what he needs to do."