Preview: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

Still without a Bundesliga win this season, struggling Union Berlin will travel to face an unbeaten Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

The Bavarians are looking for their sixth victory in seven outings, while Die Eisernen are desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany's Bayern have made a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, but will be hoping to climb back up to their usual top spot after this clash.

The Bavarians have recorded two wins and a draw from their three Bundesliga fixtures so far, including a 2-1 triumph over newly-promoted Elversberg on Sunday.

Kompany's side dominated that game with 72% possession - and generated 2.83 expected goals - but needed a customary Harry Kane strike to snatch the points after being pegged back to 1-1 in the second half.

That win followed up Bayern's surprise 0-0 draw with Schalke 04 on September 5, and fans may be concerned by the team's lack of comfort against the two promoted clubs.

Friday's hosts, who are currently fourth in the German top flight with seven points, could reach the summit with another victory, but supporters are looking for a convincing performance alongside the result, given that Union are significant underdogs.

© Iconsport / Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency, Alamy

Meanwhile, Mauro Lustrinelli has made a poor start to his Union tenure, and will be aiming to prevent a thrashing considering that his position is already under pressure.

Die Eisernen have collected just a single point from their three league outings so far, a meagre tally that has them 16th in the table.

The capital club marked the beginning of their competitive campaign with a 4-2 DFB-Pokal victory over Braunschweig, and were able to pull off a commendable 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener.

However, a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen followed on September 5, and a 3-1 beating by Schalke last time out on home turf has fans fearing the worst.

Desperate for points, Union are unlikely to end their winless run on Friday given they have not gotten the better of Bayern this decade, but a record of two draws from their last five against the Bavarians could be reason for hope.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Bayern have a largely fit squad for this clash, though centre-back Tarek Buchmann remains sidelined as he recovers from surgery on a syndesmosis injury.

Regardless, Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano should be on hand to start at the heart of Kompany's defence, flanked by Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies.

As for Union, they have a contrastingly lengthy list of absentees to contend with, including right-back Josip Juranovic, left-back Andrik Markgraf, and centre-backs Marvin Friedrich and Stanley N'Soki.

Looking to fill the gaps, Lustrinelli could opt for a centre-half pairing of Felix Uduokhai and Leopold Querfeld on Friday, with Tom Rothe and the versatile Christopher Trimmel operating either side in the four-man defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, strikers Andrej Ilic and Oliver Burke are both ruled out - though the latter is closing in on a return from an Achilles injury - while winger Kastriot Imeri is a doubt due to a thigh issue.

That being said, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Jeong Woo-yeong should be on hand to lead the line this week, supported from out wide by Michel Aebischer and Livan Burcu.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Trimmel, Uduokhai, Querfeld, Rothe; Aebischer, Khedira, Kemlein, Burcu; Latte Lath, Jeong

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Union Berlin

Bayern have won all but one of their matches this term, yet they have not produced the scorelines to match their dominance recently.

With that in mind, Union could find the back of the net, even though the hosts look set for another victory on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.