Joao Pedro injury: How many games will Chelsea and Brazil forward miss after withdrawing from Selecao squad?

Chelsea have been dealt a concerning injury blow following the news that Joao Pedro has withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break.

The in-form striker recently completed 90 minutes and scored a crucial second-half equaliser during a 2-2 draw with Hull City at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Joao Pedro initially appeared to emerge from the frustrating Premier League fixture completely unscathed.

However, the 24-year-old missed first-team training earlier this week and has now been officially ruled out of action.

?❌ João Pedro, out of Brazil squad for the upcoming games due to injury — Federation has confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/0W06jBBGIk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2026

Brazil confirm Joao Pedro injury withdrawal

© Iconsport / Thiago Ribeiro / SUSA

The Brazil international was originally scheduled to feature in upcoming friendlies against Australia and India after being called up by national team manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite avoiding any immediate mention of a fitness issue during his post-match media duties, Xabi Alonso will now be sweating over the availability of his prolific forward.

The Brazilian Football Confederation released an official statement confirming the unexpected departure and revealing that Fluminense midfielder Martinelli has been called up as a direct replacement.

"The player will replace Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who is injured," the governing body explained to supporters.

Joao Pedro injury: How many games will Chelsea forward miss?

© Imago / News Images

The exact nature and severity of the problem remain unclear, but the Blues' leading forward is likely to miss Friday's trip to Brentford.

Alonso is expected to provide a comprehensive update on the forward during his pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of their short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Without a doubt, losing a player of such immense quality would represent a significant setback for the Blues as they look to build vital momentum during the early stages of the campaign.

Joao Pedro has enjoyed a spectacular start to the new domestic season by registering three goals and three assists across just four top-flight appearances.

The forward's exceptional individual performances recently earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award for August to cement his status as a pivotal figure in West London.

Danny Welbeck is expected to start in his place if Chelsea's No. 9 is ruled out for Friday and, subsequently, for an extended period.