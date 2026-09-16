EFL Cup draw: Who will Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City play after Man United suffer shock Brighton defeat?

Liverpool have been drawn to face Chelsea at Anfield in the EFL Cup's fourth round, while Brighton & Hove Albion will face Manchester City.

Teams competing in European competitions were entered into the third round of the competition this week, and most progressed without difficulty.

However, Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton on Wednesday, and the Seagulls have been rewarded with an away clash against either Manchester City or Norwich City.

Arsenal's 4-2 win against Ipswich Town on Tuesday has seen them drawn against hosts Fleetwood Town, though the standout tie is undoubtedly Liverpool's match against Chelsea at Anfield.

The games will be played the week beginning October 26, with the ties set to to take place before the second international break of the campaign in early November.

EFL Cup draw: Why Man United's loss to Brighton should be a warning

Manchester United were beaten 3-2 by Brighton in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford despite initially leading 2-0.

The Seagulls' shock win should be a reminder to the likes of Man City and Arsenal that they must take every team seriously if they are to progress.

Brighton's victory also highlights the importance of squad depth, with United looking far from their best after making a number of changes to their XI.

Too many changes in the next round could lead to surprise results, so it will be important to show respect to every opponent.

© Iconsport / PA Images

EFL Cup draw: Should Arsenal be favourites?

Mikel Arteta's Gunners arguably have the best depth of any club in Europe, and the head coach will be delighted that his side have been drawn against lower-league opposition.

The fact that rivals Liverpool and Chelsea have been drawn against each other will also be a boost given the tie is likely to be taxing physically.

Brighton have been exceptional this season, and there is no reason to think that they cannot get the better of City in the fourth round.

The pathway for Arsenal in the EFL Cup is open, and if the Londoners are fortunate with injuries, they will have a strong chance of reaching the latter stages.