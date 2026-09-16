Preview: Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh off securing their first win of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig campaign, Konyaspor journey to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium to take on Kasimpasa on Friday evening.

The home side, who have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign, will head into the weekend aiming to finally end an eight-year hoodoo in this fixture, having failed to win their last 17 games against Konyaspor.

Match preview

Kasimpasa turned in a fine show of fighting spirit to preserve their unbeaten streak last Sunday when they netted twice in the final 15 minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Genclerbirligi at the Eryaman Stadium.

Ousmane Diabate struck midway through the first half to hand Genclerbirligi a first-half lead, but Adrian Benedyczak restored parity for the visitors with a 79th-minute effort before Guven Yalcin netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time to turn the game on its head.

With last weekend’s result, Kasimpasa are without defeat in the opening five games of a new Super Lig campaign for the first time, claiming two wins and three draws so far while scoring seven goals and conceding five to sit fourth in the league standings.

While Emre Belozoglu’s men will aim to continue their solid early-season form and strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Super Lig standings, they will require a strong showing against an opposing unbeaten in their last 17 encounters, picking up eight wins and nine draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2017.

However, Kasimpasa will fancy their chances this weekend at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, where they are on a run of seven successive games without defeat in the league, claiming four wins and three draws since a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Caykur Rizespor back in February.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

On the other hand, Konyaspor turned in an outstanding defensive display to finally get off the mark in the Super Lig last Saturday when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Trabzonspor.

Despite seeing just 29% possession and being on the back pedal for most of the game, Rajmund Toth’s second-minute strike proved decisive for the visitors as they repelled Trabzonspor to secure maximum points at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

Head coach Ilhan Palut will hope last weekend’s result against Trabzonspor can serve as a catalyst for a run of form, having suffered defeats to Caykur Rizespor, Fenerbahce, Kocaelispor and newly-promoted Erzurumspor in their opening four matches.

However, results on the road offer little optimism, with Konyaspor failing to win nine of their 11 away games in all competitions since January, including four defeats from four games since a 2-0 victory over Antalyaspor at the New Antalya Stadium on April 17.

Palut’s record against Kasimpasa coach Belozoglu also leaves a lot to be desired, with the former managing just one win in their previous eight meetings, while losing three and settling for a share of the spoils on four occasions.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Having racked up 10 goals and one assist in 14 matches for Kasimpasa after joining from Parma in January, Benedyczak has continued from where he left off last term, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the five games so far, and the Polish striker will be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Benedyczak, who sits joint-third in the Golden Boot race, should spearhead the Kasimpasa attack once again, forming the front three with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and 25-year-old forward Ali Yavuz Kol.

On the injury front, Mortadha Ben Ouanes and Haris Hajradinovic have been ruled out through muscle problems, while Kamil Ahmet Corekci is recuperating from an Achilles tendon injury.

Having completed a move from Serikspor in the summer, Austrian midfielder Mucahit Ibrahimoglu is yet to feature for Konyaspor this season as he continues his spell on the sidelines through a muscle problem.

Following their resilient display against Trabzonspor, Palut could name an unchanged back four this weekend, with Ugurcan Yazgili, Rayyan Baniya, Adil Demirbag and Arthur Masuaku shielding Bahadir Gungordu between the sticks, while Hungarian midfielder Toth could get the nod at the heart of the park once again.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Mouanga, Ilie, Karapo; Demirbay, Boz, Mendes; Rak-Sakyi, Benedyczak, Kol​

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Yazgili, Baniya, Demirbag, Masuaku; Jevtovic, Ibrahimoglu; Turuc, Toth, Goncalves; Muleka

We say: Kasimpasa 2-1 Konyaspor

Having stumbled into the new season, Konyaspor will look to continue from where they left off last weekend when they take on a Kasimpasa side, who have proven rock-solid so far, and this makes for an exciting battle at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

With eight goals conceded already, Konyaspor have struggled to impose themselves at the defensive end of the pitch, and we predict this will haunt them once again, with Belozoglu’s men outscoring them to secure all three points.

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