Man United 2-3 Brighton: Damning 50-year record broken at Old Trafford as Michael Carrick faces early sack calls

Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion was their first defeat at Old Trafford when leading by two goals since 1976.

The Red Devils welcomed Brighton Old Trafford on Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup, but they suffered a humiliating exit.

United were leading 2-0 by the 10th minute thanks to goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount, and most assumed that the hosts would progress.

Brighton's Charalampos Kostoulas found the visitors' first just before the half-time interval, before teammates Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper gave the Seagulls a 3-2 win.

Brighton's victory was the first time any side had visited Old Trafford and overturned a two-goal deficit to win at the stadium in 50 years.

A 50-year-old Old Trafford record comes to an end ❌ pic.twitter.com/Ky2M0Dm432 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 16, 2026

Why have Manchester United started the season so poorly?

Many players in Carrick's squad are flawed in regard to their profile, with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Kobbie Mainoo not particularly strong without the ball.

The club's defence is also ageing and vulnerable, while youngsters like Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are yet to prove themselves.

MAN UNITED RESULTS - Hull City 2-0 Man United (PL) - Man United 5-2 Ipswich Town (PL) - Everton 2-2 Man United (PL) - Man United 4-0 Sabah (UCL) - Man United 2-3 Brighton (EFL Cup)

Experienced defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are relatively immobile, while Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford have disappointed on the left side of attack.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has started 2026-27 well, but he is now 32, and the captain will decline sooner rather than later.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

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Newcomer Tielemans was asked in pre-season about the type of training the squad were doing, and he revealed that they were mostly working with the ball rather than working on fitness.

The World Cup would no doubt have impacted Carrick's plans for the team, but while it is not possible to know the intensity of training, it is alarming that the Red Devils have looked poor physically so far this term.

If United continue to look as bad without the ball, then it should not be surprising if pressure ramps up on the head coach, though every manager at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson has been let down by the club in successive transfer windows.