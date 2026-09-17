Preview: Angers vs Troyes - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking their first home points of the new Ligue 1 season, Angers will welcome Troyes to Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.

Last weekend, Angers had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Le Havre while ESTAC suffered a 2-0 defeat at Lille.

Match preview

A side we are accustomed to seeing near the bottom of the table in Ligue 1 are in a better position so far this time around.

Angers currently sit 11th in the table with four points after four matchdays, two points above the relegation playoff line but with seven teams below them.

On Saturday, Stephane Gilli can collect his first Ligue 1 home point as their manager, with his team netting just once at Stade Raymond Kopa so far in 2026-27.

The club have dropped points in eight straight home games in this competition, failing to score more than once in each of those outings.

Les Scoistes have points in four of their five league games this year when scoring an opening half goal, doing it once this season in a 3-1 win at Auxerre.

On Saturday, they can extend their home winning run versus Troyes across all competitions to six matches, with four of those last five such triumphs being by a single goal.

© Imago / Buzzi

A pair of dismal outings for Troyes have replaced the thrill of what was a relatively solid start to the top flight season for this club.

Stephane Dumont’s men have lost their last two league matches by a combined margin of 8-2 after collecting points from their first two such outings.

This weekend they will try to avoid losing three in a row in the French top flight for the first time since 2023.

At the same time, this club can collect a second away win in this competition, which would be just one fewer than their last Ligue 1 campaign in 2022-23.

Troyes have a 100% record as the visitors in the competition this season when netting first, edging Lorient 2-1 on matchday two.

In Ligue 1, ESTAC have won the second most possessions won in the attacking third per match (6.3) but have netted the joint third-fewest goals in the league this season.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

A leg injury is likely to keep Haris Belkebla on the Angers sidelines this weekend, after missing their last outing.

Anthony Lopes had a strong performance between the sticks the last time out, stopping six Le Havre efforts for his first Ligue 1 clean sheet with his new club.

Troyes are likely to be without Yvann Titi on Saturday as he recovers from a leg injury, and Ismael Boura is questionable due to a leg issue.

Renaud Ripart and Lucas Maronnier had the goals for them in their first away win this season against Lorient on matchday two.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Van den Boomen; Mouton, Diatta, Sbai; El Ouazzani

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Beach; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Ouzenadji; Mille, Diop; Ripart, Karim, Picard; Le Douaron

We say: Angers 1-0 Troyes

Defensively, Troyes have been very unstable and susceptible out wide, and we believe Angers will find a way to expose that this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.