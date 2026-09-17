Preview: Toulouse vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams seeking their first Ligue 1 victories this season will square off on matchday five this weekend as Toulouse welcome Le Havre to Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

Both sides are on two points, with Toulouse in 17th after drawing Lorient 2-2, and the Normandy club just above them on goal difference after a 0-0 home draw with Angers.

Match preview

It has been anything but a good start to Jens Berthel Askou’s tenure as the Toulouse boss, with his side in an early slump.

The club that have been a mainstay in Ligue 1 over the past few years are currently in the last automatic relegation place after four matchdays, though they fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point the last time out.

This is their worst start to a season since returning to the top flight in 2022-23, dropping points in five successive Ligue 1 affairs dating back to the last campaign.

A lack of discipline has been evident with them so far, with this group leading the league in average fouls per match (16.8) while conceding multiple strikes in three of their four league outings this season.

As a result, they risk going winless in their first five Ligue 1 affairs for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, when they finished ninth.

Le Tefece are unbeaten in their last two Ligue 1 outings against Le Havre at Stadium de Toulouse, without conceding a single goal in either game.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Close but no cigar has been a recurring theme for Le Havre over the past few seasons, and it has remained their identity early into this campaign.

The club from Normandy seem to have mastered the art of keeping games close, but have triumphed in only one of their last 16 top-flight affairs, dating back to last season.

Since the start of 2026, only two of their domestic affairs ended in either a win or loss by multiple goals, while eight of their matches over that stretch finished in a one-goal victory or defeat.

That said, Didier Digard’s side can extend their unbeaten run away from home in this competition to six matches on Saturday, as they drew 1-1 with Lyon earlier this season.

One of the lowest-scoring teams a season ago (32 goals) have continued to struggle in the attacking third in 2026-27, with only Nice (one) netting fewer goals than Le Havre (two) so far this season.

A major part of the problem is their lack of creative players, with Le Club Doyen tied with last-place Nice for the fewest big chances in the league so far (five).

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

Toulouse might be missing Aron Donnum and Rasmus Nicolaisen through injury again, while Abu Francis has a sore hamstring and Guillaume Restes is questionable with a thigh strain.

Casper Tengstedt and Thomas Jorgensen both found the back of the net for them on matchday four, as their side erased a 2-0 deficit and collected a point.

A muscle strain may keep Felix Mambimbi on the Le Havre sidelines this weekend, while Rassoul Ndiaye has a sore groin and Lionel Mpasi is recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Timothee Pembele and Kaito Mizuta are questionable with knocks, while Junior Mwanga is eligible to return from his red card suspension.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Niflore; Messali, McKenzie, Koumbassa, Tape; Casseres, Schmidt; Hidalgo, Jorgensen, Vossah; Russell-Rowe

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Gallon; Jelert, Seko, Touba, Ouziad; Ebonog; Nakamura, Richardson; Koffi, Maja, Samatta

We say: Toulouse 0-0 Le Havre

Neither side have been able to put in a strong 90-minute performance this season, and we anticipate a dull draw between two teams lacking confidence at the moment.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.