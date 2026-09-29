Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'in contact' to sign £80m midfielder as 'significant' update emerges

Liverpool remain 'in contact' with Aurelien Tchouameni's representatives despite the Real Madrid midfielder agreeing a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants.

The Reds are long-term admirers of the France international and previously explored a potential move during the summer transfer window.

However, any deal could prove complicated, with Tchouameni committed to Real Madrid and the midfielder's situation under Jose Mourinho potentially key to Liverpool's hopes.

Liverpool in talks over Aurelien Tchouameni move

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Liverpool have kept the lines of communication open with Tchouameni's camp, despite the 25-year-old agreeing to a new long-term contract at Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk claims the Reds discussed a potential deal with the Spanish club during the summer, while Manchester United were also interested in the midfielder before turning their attention towards alternative targets.

Tchouameni's decision to commit his future to Real Madrid came after talks with new head coach Jose Mourinho, but Liverpool have not allowed that development to end their interest.

Liverpool are understood to be pleased with the development of young midfielders Trey Nyoni and James McConnell, who are continuing to receive opportunities within the first-team environment.

However, the Reds have not ruled out returning to the market for a player of sufficient quality, with Tchouameni firmly fitting that profile.

The Frenchman remains committed to fighting for his place at the Bernabeu, but he is not prepared to settle for a role as merely a squad player.

His standing under Mourinho could therefore prove 'significant', with Liverpool maintaining contact should his situation change.

How much would Tchouameni cost Liverpool?

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Liverpool could face a substantial financial commitment if they decide to pursue Tchouameni in January, with Madrid previously valuing the midfielder at around £80m during the summer transfer window.

That asking price was reported before the Frenchman agreed his new contract, meaning any future valuation could differ depending on his role at the club and Los Blancos' willingness to negotiate.

While the Reds are understood to view Tchouameni as a player of the required calibre, they are not actively pushing for a deal at present.

His new contract also means Liverpool would likely need to negotiate directly with Madrid rather than rely on the midfielder becoming available at a reduced price.

From Liverpool's perspective, Tchouameni would offer an established, high-level option in midfield, but a transfer costing close to £80m would represent a major investment.

For now, the Reds appear content to monitor his situation and continue developing their younger midfielders, with a potential move dependent on how the season unfolds in Madrid.