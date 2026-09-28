Argentina news: Leandro Paredes addresses international future ahead of 10-game ban

Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes has insisted he still feels part of the Argentina setup.

The 32-year-old was hit with a hefty 10-match ban for his role in the ugly scenes that took place after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Paredes was seen grabbing Eric Garcia before pushing Gavi to the ground after the final whistle on July 19.

The experienced midfielder previously admitted that the ban and Lionel Messi's international retirement announcement could persuade him to quit international football.

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Paredes addresses Argentina future

"It's going to be difficult for me to carry on playing for the national team," Paredes said earlier this month.

"Partly because of my suspension and partly because of Leo'sdecision, because it'll be hard for everything to carry on as before. It's bound to be a tough decision [to retire]."

However, he has now left the door open for an international return, explaining that he would currently be with Lionel Scaloni's squad if it were not for his ban.

"I haven't spoken to the coach yet, but I'll probably stop by the training ground to say hello and see how everything is going," Paredes said as per ESPN Argentina.

"Obviously, I feel like I'm part of the team there; if I weren't suspended, I'd be there."

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Paredes set to miss Messi's final Argentina appearance

Paredes's will serve the first three matches of his 10-match suspension in the current international window.

As a result, he will miss Wednesday's clash with Bolivia and the meeting with Burkina Faso on October 3.

Unfortunately for Paredes, he will also be forced to sit out Messi's farewell game against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 7.