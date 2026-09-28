Manchester City 115 charges: CEO issues defiant legal 'warning' after shocking 'guilty' verdict rumours

Manchester City are currently embroiled in one of the most significant legal battles in Premier League history following the unprecedented 115 charges of financial misconduct levelled against them.

An independent commission recently concluded a highly secretive hearing regarding the alleged breaches, which primarily relate to the provision of inaccurate financial information over a nine-year period.

Widespread reports emerged on Friday indicating that the English giants have been found guilty on 114 of those counts by the tribunal.

The club have consistently and vehemently denied all allegations since they were first brought forward, insisting they possess a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence.

Soriano claims Premier League legal fight will take years

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According to Sky Sports News, Man City chief executive Ferran Soriano recently addressed the escalating situation during a private meeting of the European Football Clubs board in Copenhagen on Monday.

The Spaniard reportedly referenced the intense interest from rival clubs and stated that the ongoing fight against the Premier League could take years to fully conclude.

Sources inside the room claim that Soriano highlighted the eight-year duration of the investigation so far and expressed a fierce determination to continue fighting the case.

The club are fully expected to launch a formal appeal against any guilty verdicts, moving the arduous legal process into its next lengthy phase.

Soriano subsequently declined to answer questions from reporters as he departed the Danish capital, citing the strict confidentiality surrounding the ongoing tribunal.

What are the potential punishments for Man City?

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If the sweeping guilty verdicts are officially confirmed, the Premier League have an extensive range of potential sanctions that could severely alter the landscape of English football.

The independent commission has the absolute authority to impose limitless financial fines, significant points deductions or even immediately expel the club from the top-flight division.

A severe punishment would undoubtedly impact the Etihad outfit's ability to recruit and retain elite talent whilst simultaneously threatening their continued participation in the Champions League.

Rival top-flight clubs could also be encouraged to launch individual compensation claims if they can successfully prove that the financial breaches caused them quantifiable sporting or financial loss.

However, any definitive resolution remains incredibly distant given City's unwavering willingness to explore every available legal avenue during the impending appeals process.