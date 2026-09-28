England injury news: Three Lions duo be to missing vs. Czech Republic as defensive crisis worsens?

England defenders Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly have reportedly picked up injury problems ahead of Tuesday's trip to face the Czech Republic.

Thomas Tuchel's troops head to Prague in the UEFA Nations League for their second match of the group, with the Three Lions losing their opening game of the section at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The current international cycle could not have started with a sterner test for England, who pitted their wits against reigning world and European champions Spain, with La Roja enjoying a 3-2 success.

Tuchel's men are in a battle to finish inside the top two of their League A group - a placement that would allow them to qualify for the two-legged quarter-finals of the Nations League in March.

After a fixture in Czechia on Tuesday night, the same opponents visit Wembley at the same time next week, with a clash in Zagreb against Croatia sandwiched in between on Saturday afternoon.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Konsa, O'Reilly major doubts for Czech Republic fixture

According to Sky Sports News, England's problems at the back end of the pitch have worsened since the defeat to Spain, with both Arsenal new boy Konsa and Manchester City youngster O'Reilly doubts for Tuesday night.

Twenty-one-year-old O'Reilly did not feature in Three Lions training on Monday (September 28), sparking fears that the versatile player could be unavailable for Tuchel's men at Fortuna Arena.

The natural replacement for the Man City star would be Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, however, the former Chelsea man is just coming back from his own fitness issue and was not risked versus Spain on the weekend.

Focusing on the centre of the back four for a moment, Konsa has sustained an injury issue which also makes him a doubt for Tuesday night, meaning that Marc Guehi may require a new partner at centre-back.

There is a possibility that Tuchel favourite Jarell Quansah shifts over from right-back, although it could be a case of Jarrad Branthwaite or Trevoh Chalobah earning a rare competitive start for England.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

What about England changes in midfield, attack?

In the absence of Declan Rice due to injury, England's deep-lying midfield pivot is likely to lean heavily on Manchester City's Elliot Anderson over the course of this September/October international break.

However, the space next to the ex-Nottingham Forest hero is up for grabs, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, James Garner and Bournemouth prospect Alex Scott potential starters in Prague this week.

Chasing down the all-time appearance record for the Three Lions, Harry Kane should start up top for Tuchel's side, with Jude Bellingham likely to play once again after another impressive international display on Saturday.