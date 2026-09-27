England lineup vs. Czech Republic: Predicted XI as Trent Alexander-Arnold returns in triple change

England manager Thomas Tuchel should give serious consideration to recalling Trent Alexander-Arnold for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash with the Czech Republic in Prague.

The Real Madrid defender was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Spain in League A Group 3, as Tuchel preferred Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah on the right-hand side of the backline.

Tuchel explained why Alexander-Arnold did not play a single minute in his post-game press conference, but while Quansah did his bit defensively, he failed to replicate his former Liverpool teammate's playmaking excellence.

Now that England are facing an out-of-sorts Czech team, who lost 2-1 to Croatia at the weekend and have now suffered three defeats in their last four games, Alexander-Arnold is a prime candidate to start on Tuesday.

The ex-Liverpool full-back could potentially be part of a triple defensive alteration, as James Trafford makes way for Jordan Pickford and Nico O'Reilly - guilty of the mistake for Alex Baena's goal on Saturday - is replaced by Lewis Hall.

The latter was not risked on Saturday owing to a minor injury scare in training, but Tuchel affirmed that Hall is "an option" for Tuesday night after recovering from that minor concern at the start of the week.

The England boss also hailed Myles Lewis-Skelly's display alongside Elliot Anderson and therefore has no reason to disrupt the central harmony, nor does he have any need to demote Bukayo Saka or Anthony Gordon to the bench.

Scoring his 86th England goal on his 122nd appearance against Spain, Harry Kane will inch closer to Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps if he leads the line as expected.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guehi, Hall; Lewis-Skelly, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane