Bayern target Marcos Llorente after Premier League weather admission

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente ahead of the January transfer window, with the newly-crowned World Cup winner emerging as an intriguing target only months after ruling out a Premier League move partly because of the English weather.

The 31-year-old remains one of Diego Simeone's most trusted and versatile players, capable of operating at right-back, in midfield or further forward.

However, Llorente's contract at the Metropolitano expires in June 2027, creating uncertainty over a player who has spent seven years with Atletico.

According to AS, Bayern are monitoring developments and could step up their interest if the Spaniard does not agree fresh terms in Madrid.

Atletico want to retain Llorente and are working towards an extension, but his contractual situation means the next few months could become decisive.

From January, clubs outside Spain will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him for a free transfer next summer.

Bayern's interest therefore provides Atletico with an obvious incentive to resolve his future before the winter window opens.

Bayern could capitalise on Atletico contract dilemma

Llorente's age would ordinarily make a significant investment less attractive, but the prospect of signing him for a reduced January fee - or potentially nothing next summer - changes the calculation.

His versatility remains one of his biggest assets.

Since joining Atletico from Real Madrid in 2019, Llorente has been deployed across defence, midfield and attack, with Simeone repeatedly turning to him when tactical adjustments or injuries have required a different solution.

He has also grown into a leadership figure within the squad following the departure of several experienced players.

That importance makes losing him on a free transfer particularly unappealing for Atletico.

Bayern, meanwhile, are expected to consider strengthening during the winter after opting against a major overhaul in the summer.

The Bundesliga champions are also being linked with Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, suggesting that additional technical quality and flexibility are among the profiles under consideration.

Llorente would offer something different.

Rather than being recruited for one fixed position, he could provide depth in several areas while bringing considerable Champions League and international experience.

He also arrives on Bayern's radar having completed the biggest achievement of his international career.

Llorente was part of Spain's World Cup-winning squad this summer before subsequently stepping away from international football.

© Imago / APL

English weather helped Llorente rule out Premier League switch

Any battle for his signature may depend on considerably more than salary or sporting status.

Llorente has been unusually open about the importance of lifestyle when considering his future.

Asked previously about the possibility of playing in the Premier League, the Spaniard indicated that England held limited appeal because of the climate.

The lack of sunshine was a significant factor for a player who places particular emphasis on health, physical wellbeing and his daily routine.

Llorente has spoken extensively about diet, sleep and recovery throughout his career and has made clear that those priorities will influence his decisions as he enters his 30s.

His international retirement at 31 further illustrated that approach.

The midfielder insisted that the decision had already been considered before Spain won the World Cup and reflected his desire to manage the remaining years of his career on his own terms.

That could make Bayern's interest particularly intriguing.

The move would allow Llorente to join another Champions League contender without accepting the Premier League switch that he has already suggested would not suit his preferred lifestyle.

It does not mean that an Atletico departure is inevitable.

Llorente has strong ties to Madrid, remains important to Simeone and the Spanish club are confident that a new agreement can be reached.

Interest in Llorente is not limited to Bayern, with several Premier League clubs also reportedly monitoring his situation despite his previous reservations about moving to England.

Bayern's presence nevertheless increases the pressure on those negotiations.

For Atletico, the risk is clear: one of Simeone's most dependable players is approaching the point where his future can begin to be decided elsewhere.