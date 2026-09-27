Barcelona: How Raphinha can halve scoring rate and still match Kane

Raphinha's extraordinary start to the La Liga season has placed the Barcelona captain firmly in the European Golden Shoe conversation - and the numbers show just how much room he already has to slow down.

The Brazilian has scored 12 times in only seven league appearances, averaging 1.71 goals per game during Barcelona's perfect start to the domestic campaign.

That remarkable return has already taken Raphinha beyond a Lionel Messi benchmark, with only Cristiano Ronaldo starting a La Liga season faster this century.

Maintaining anything close to his present scoring rate across an entire 38-game campaign would take Raphinha into almost unprecedented territory.

Only Eusebio, who scored 42 goals in 24 Portuguese league matches in 1967-68, won the Golden Shoe with a comparable average, while Robert Lewandowski's extraordinary 41-goal Bundesliga season in 2020-21 came at 1.41 per appearance.

The encouraging part for Raphinha is that he does not need to sustain anything close to his current pace.

Harry Kane won last season's European Golden Shoe with 36 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich.

After seven games, Raphinha is already one-third of the way there.

Raphinha can halve scoring rate and still reach 36 goals

To equal Kane's winning total, Raphinha requires another 24 goals from Barcelona's remaining 31 La Liga fixtures.

That works out at approximately 0.77 goals per game for the rest of the season - less than half his current rate.

Even if his present average of 1.71 goals per appearance were literally cut in half, the Brazil international would still be on course to finish around the 38 or 39-goal mark if he played throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Recent Golden Shoe history underlines how significant his early advantage already is.

The last five winners have generally finished between 31 and 36 league goals, meaning Raphinha would require only another 19 to reach the lower end of that range.

None of that makes him a probable winner in September. Erling Haaland, Kane, Kylian Mbappe and other proven elite scorers remain capable of putting together huge seasons of their own.

What Raphinha has done is change the equation.

He no longer needs to reproduce a scoring rate that history suggests is almost impossible to sustain. He simply needs to turn an exceptional first seven games into a consistently prolific campaign.

Barcelona's attacking environment should continue to provide chances.

Hansi Flick's side have swept through the opening weeks of the season, while Lamine Yamal has also scored seven league goals. Together, the pair have already amassed 26 direct goal contributions after seven La Liga matches.

Raphinha's responsibilities have also increased. He is now Barcelona captain, takes penalties and has thrived in the more central attacking role handed to him by Flick.

Those factors give him several routes to goals even when his current finishing streak inevitably cools.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Availability may be bigger Golden Shoe concern

The greater obstacle could ultimately be availability rather than scoring efficiency.

Across his previous four La Liga campaigns, Raphinha only once made more than 30 league appearances, with injuries interrupting his rhythm during other seasons.

He also missed significant time last term because of hamstring problems before suffering another thigh injury with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

Golden Shoe challenges generally require two things: exceptional production and enough matches to build the necessary total.

Raphinha has already given himself considerable protection on the first count.

His league scoring rate under Flick before this season stood at around 0.53 goals per appearance. That figure is nowhere close to the extraordinary 1.71 he is currently producing, but it still demonstrates how dramatically his attacking output has increased since the German took charge.

There is also a piece of Brazilian history within reach.

Only Ronaldo and Mario Jardel have previously won the European Golden Shoe, with Jardel the last Brazilian recipient in 2001-02.

Ronaldo's triumph came in Barcelona colours in 1996-97, when he scored 34 league goals.

Raphinha remains a long way from joining that company, and seven matches are far too few to project an eventual winner.

However, 12 goals have already created an unusual margin for error: his scoring rate can fall dramatically from here and he could still finish with the sort of total that has been enough to win Europe's biggest individual goalscoring prize in recent seasons.