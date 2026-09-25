Man United transfer news: "We're not involved" — Spanish giant denies any interest in JJ Gabriel

Barcelona had been reported as serious contenders for a heavily sought-after wonderkid on the market, but Deco has now denied any interest from the Blaugrana.

For several days, the future of JJ Gabriel has become a genuine transfer saga. The 15-year-old prodigy is said to want to leave Manchester United, and is now attracting Europe's biggest clubs.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG have all been reported as the leading suitors for the young Englishman.

A Barcelona vs Real Madrid battle reportedly emerging for JJ Gabriel

© Imago

The player has even recently travelled to Barcelona. Sport claimed that JJ Gabriel was favouring LaLiga for his future. A duel between Barcelona and Real Madrid therefore appeared to be taking shape to sign the Manchester United academy gem.

The Catalan club even seemed to hold an advantage over the Merengues, having already been seen on social media wearing a Barcelona shirt. Barcelona's interest in the attacking midfielder therefore appeared genuine, but has now been denied by Deco.

Deco denies Barcelona interest in JJ Gabriel

© Imago

"There's nothing to say regarding this kid. It's normal for players to constantly be linked with us. There's a huge market around that, even when players are very young."

"We're not interested in any player in his situation. I don't even know exactly what's happening, or whether he's still a Manchester United player," the Portuguese sporting director explained to journalist Ben Jacobs.

He then added: "We're not involved in this matter. First and foremost, we need to understand what the situation is before trying to do anything. And talking about teenage players isn't our area."

With such a statement, the JJ Gabriel saga does not appear to currently be on the agenda at Barcelona, nor is it expected to become one.