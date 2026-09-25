Leeds United news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin compared to Erling Haaland ahead of England return

England and Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a "little bit" of Erling Haaland about him, former Whites forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The ex-Everton centre-forward is currently gearing up for what may be just his second international appearance since 2021, having been named in Thomas Tuchel's squad for September and October's UEFA Nations League matches.

Calvert-Lewin beat Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins to selection on account of scoring 17 Premier League goals since the start of the 2025-26 season, more than any other Englishman in that time.

The 29-year-old has started the 2026-27 campaign in bright fashion with four strikes from seven games in all tournaments, although he is only expected to serve as Harry Kane's deputy, just like his number nine rivals Watkins and Toney.

Nevertheless, ex-Leeds striker Hasselbaink believes that Calvert-Lewin offers something different to every other Premier League striker, and there are similarities between him and Golden Boot winner Haaland.

Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "a little bit like" Erling Haaland

© Iconsport / SUSA

"I'm very happy that he's available for England now," Hasselbaink said. "His ability is there now. He's always there for Leeds every match, and he's looking after his body.

"That was different at Everton, but now he is getting stronger and stronger because he's getting his matches and he's in a really good rhythm.

"That is why you can see that he is a very, very good player. He’s powerful, strong, quick, and very good in the air. That’s what I really like to see in strikers.

"What I like the most about him is that he's different from all the other Premier League strikers. Well, maybe he’s a little bit like Haaland in his style, but Haaland scores a lot more goals, because obviously Haaland is also playing in a better team.

"But Calvert-Lewin, he's doing really well, and I want him to continue to do well, keep on doing what he's doing for Leeds and now England."

How do Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Erling Haaland compare?

Player Comparison Total stats — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds United Premier League · 2026/27 Erling Haaland Manchester City Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Games played 5 5 Minutes played 421 450 Attack Goals scored 3 5 % Penalty scored — — Penalty goals 0 0 Expected Goals (xG) 2.44 4.10 Assists 1 0 Shots 11 20 % Shots on Target 63.6% 50% Creation Big chances created 0 1 Big chances missed 4 4 Dribble Successful Dribbles 1 4 Dribble Attempts 5 9 Dribble Success % 20% 44.4% Dispossessed 0 5 Passing Successful Passes % 53.62% 68.75% Aerial duels won 24 9 Discipline Offsides 5 2 Expected Assists (xA) N/A N/A Shots on Target 7 10 Through Balls 0 0 Passing Passes 69 64 Duels Total Duels 63 42 Duels won 29 18 Discipline Yellow cards 3 0 Fouls 9 4 Fouls drawn 4 5

In terms of pure goals, Haaland leads the head-to-head with Calvert-Lewin so far this season, while both men have over-performed their Expected Goals too.

However, the England international boasts a better shots-on-target ratio of 63.6% - finding the mark with seven of his 11 attempts - while 10 of Haaland's 20 efforts have been off target.

Both Haaland and Calvert-Lewin have also missed four big chances apiece, although the former's pass accuracy trumps the latter's - 68.8% to 53.6%.

Calvert-Lewin has contested and won more duels than the Golden Boot winner, though, while also posting a marginally superior duels won percentage in the 2026-27 season so far.

Calvert-Lewin has won 29 of his 63 duels for a 46% win rate, while Haaland has come out on top in 18 of his 42 battles, a 42.8% success rate.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ.