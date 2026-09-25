England vs. Spain: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for UEFA Nations League clash

England and Spain will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night.

The two teams are competing in Group 3 of League A in the 2026-27 Nations League.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does England vs. Spain kick off?

The Nations League match will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is England vs. Spain being played?

England against Spain will take place at Wembley Stadium.

The last meeting between the two teams in the famous stadium took place in September 2018, with Spain recording a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo.

How to watch England vs. Spain in the UK

TV channels

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

ITV's streaming service ITVX will be showing the Nations League match from Wembley live, and it can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

In from Scotland, the STV Player will provide similar levels of access.

Highlights

Action from the game will be uploaded to the ITV Sport YouTube channel and itv.com shortly after the full-time whistle at Wembley Stadium.

The @itvfootball X account will also post goals, red cards and other notable incidents.

What is at stake for England and Spain?

In a repeat of the Euro 2024 final, England and Spain will lock horns in their Nations League opener on Saturday night.

The two teams are competing in Group 3 of League A in the current Nations League, and the top two in the section will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

England competed in League B in 2024-25, securing promotion back to League A, and their best performance in the Nations League came in 2018-19, finishing third.

Spain, meanwhile, won the Nations League in 2022-23, beating Croatia in the final, while they have been runners-up on two occasions, including last time out, losing to Portugal on penalties.

This will represent England's first game since beating France 6-4 in the third-placed playoff at the 2026 World Cup and also Spain's since their 1-0 success over Argentina in the final.

> Our full preview of England vs. Spain can be viewed here