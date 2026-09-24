Preview: England vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups

Wembley will host a standout UEFA Nations League contest on Saturday evening, as world and European champions Spain head to London to tackle England.

The two teams are competing in Group 3 of League A in the 2026-27 Nations League, and the top two in the section will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Match preview

Two months on from their 2026 World Cup exploits, England will begin their Nations League campaign; the Three Lions finished third at the World Cup, losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals before recording an extraordinary 6-4 success over France in the third-placed playoff.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel took huge criticism for his management of the Argentina clash, especially in the latter stages, and there were calls from some for the German to leave, but he remains at the helm and is very much looking towards the future with the Three Lions.

England will play four times during this extended international break, tackling Czech Republic (A) on September 29 before facing Croatia (A) on October 3 and Czech Republic (H) on October 6.

The Three Lions competed in League B in 2024-25, securing promotion back to League A, and their best performance in the Nations League came in 2018-19, when they finished third.

England lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having won 14 of their previous 28 matches in all competitions, suffering 11 defeats in the process.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Saturday's clash will be the first time that these two teams have locked horns since the final of Euro 2024, when Spain recorded a 2-1 victory to claim the prize.

First in the FIFA rankings, reigning European and world champions Spain are the outstanding team in international football; Luis de la Fuente guided the national side to success at the 2026 World Cup courtesy of a 1-0 success over Argentina in the final.

Spain won the Nations League in 2022-23, beating Croatia in the final, while they have been runners-up on two occasions - in 2020-21 and 2024-25, losing to Portugal on penalties last time out in the tournament.

De la Fuente has signed a new contract to remain as head coach until at least 2032, and Spain are incredibly unbeaten in normal time since a friendly with Colombia in March 2024.

Spain are rightly considered to be the favourites for the Nations League, and this international break will also see them tackle Croatia away and then home either side of a fixture with Czech Republic (H).

England form (all competitions):