England lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for the Three Lions in UEFA Nations League opener

Harry Kane is again set to captain England in Saturday's UEFA Nations League clash with Spain.

The 33-year-old has been in impressive form for Bayern Munich at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, scoring six goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel could name a front four of Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Kane for the contest with the 2026 World Cup winners.

Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento have been forced to pull out of the England squad for the upcoming matches due to injuries.

Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner have been handed late call-ups and could be involved, but Lewis Hall missed training on Wednesday, with the Newcastle United defender a potential doubt.

Tuchel has big decisions to make all over the pitch; Jarell Quansah may be given the nod over Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, as the Real Madrid defender was left out altogether for the World Cup.

Alex Scott is expected to be a big player for England moving forward, and the Bournemouth midfielder could benefit from Rice's absence during this international break.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Click here to see how Spain could line up against England