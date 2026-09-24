£60m-rated Arsenal star's "miracle" admission reveals true extent of injury nightmare

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber has revealed the full extent of his injury struggles after admitting it was a “miracle” he was able to feature in last season's Champions League final.

The £60m-rated Gunners defender has endured another frustrating spell on the sidelines and only recently returned to the starting XI.

Timber has now opened up on the physical problems that followed his push to be fit for the biggest game of the season.

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber opens up on injury hell

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Timber told NU.nl that he was injured for a total of 25 weeks before and after the 2026 World Cup, while admitting he only felt good during the week of Arsenal's Champions League final.

“It was a miracle [that I played],” the 25-year-old said after revealing he had been unable to go all-out despite appearing fit from the outside.

Timber was desperate to help Arsenal after Ben White suffered a knee injury just 20 days before the final in Budapest. He eventually played 54 minutes, including extra time, after coming on in the second half.

His problems continued afterwards, forcing him to withdraw from the Netherlands' World Cup squad.

Timber subsequently underwent a minor surgical procedure and only returned for Arsenal in their 2-0 win at Sunderland this season.

He then made his first start since March 14th in the 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, playing an hour at the Amex.

Netherlands boss Xavi has since confirmed Timber is available to face Germany in the UEFA Nations League, but admitted his condition needs to be carefully managed following individual training sessions.

Mikel Arteta will need Jurrien Timber to contend again this season

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Timber's comments underline just how important it is for Arsenal to get him fully fit rather than simply rush him back whenever another defensive problem emerges.

The Gunners already know how quickly injuries can disrupt their plans, with White's fitness issues limiting his availability and Timber himself now managing his own workload.

With Arsenal competing across multiple competitions, manager Mikel Arteta will need Timber's versatility and quality throughout the season.

His ability to play at centre-back and right-back makes him particularly valuable, but the priority must be ensuring he can maintain his fitness rather than repeatedly pushing his body beyond its limits.