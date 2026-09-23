Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos in the mix to sign "big young talent"

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close on Lennart Karl, with a number of clubs waiting to see whether the Bayern Munich star signs a new contract at Allianz Arena.

Karl is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, representing Bayern's first team on 45 occasions in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists.

The 18-year-old has a contract at Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Real Madrid are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Karl's future, in the event that he becomes available for transfer.

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Real Madrid "keeping a close eye" on Bayern star Karl

“Everyone is keeping a close eye on what Karl is doing next. His contract is not incredibly long (expiring in 2029), so Bayern Munich have to make some decisions about a new contract for him," said Falk.

"This is why other clubs, like Real Madrid, have an eye on him, and may be trying to work out whether he’s going to sign a new contract or if there’s an opening to talk with the 18-year-old.

"There is nothing concretely hot at the moment. However, it will be the next topic when Bayern are speaking. How high the offer is, we’ll have to see. And, of course, Lennart Karl is free to explore options with other clubs. They know what they’d get if they sign such a big young talent.”

Karl has scored once and registered one assist in five appearances for Bayern at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, with his goal coming in the Bundesliga and his assist in the Champions League.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also believed to be keen on Karl.

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Karl future: What happens now?

There is no immediate panic when it comes to Karl's future given the length of time left on his deal.

It is not difficult to understand why Real Madrid are keen, as Karl is an outstanding talent, but it is tough to imagine Bayern allowing him to leave next summer.

A new deal at Allianz Arena is the most likely outcome, with Bayern looking to sign the teenager to a new long-term deal, but a switch elsewhere cannot be ruled out at this stage of proceedings.