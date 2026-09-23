Preview: Jamaica vs Guatemala - prediction, team news, lineups

Jamaica will begin their CONCACAF Nations League campaign on Saturday when they take on Guatemala in Group B at Independence Park.

The Reggae Boyz will then face Honduras in back-to-back home fixtures during the September international break, while Guatemala will take on El Salvador after Saturday's encounter.

Match preview

Jamaica suffered heartbreak after missing out on a place at the 2026 World Cup, losing 1-0 to DR Congo in the final of the inter-confederation playoffs.

Since replacing former England and Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren, interim boss Rudolph Speid has done a decent job so far, but this tournament will provide a stern test of his managerial credentials.

The team participated in the 2026 Unity Cup in the United Kingdom, where they edged past India 2-0 at The Valley in their opening game before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria.

They head into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against South Africa in June, with Dwayne Atkinson scoring in the 93rd minute to restore parity.

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Despite making an impressive start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, Guatemala fell short in the third round, finishing one point behind Suriname for the intercontinental playoff spot.

Luis Fernando Tena's side are yet to register a win in 2026, losing all four of their international friendlies against Canada, Algeria, Czechia and Ecuador.

The Chapines have conceded 14 goals across those matches, including a heavy 7-0 defeat to Algeria in March, while managing just one goal throughout the calendar year.

Guatemala faced Jamaica twice last year, losing 3-0 in World Cup qualifying before claiming revenge six days later with a 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League form:

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Jamaica form (all competitions):

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Guatemala CONCACAF Nations League form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jamaica will be without former Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey after he picked up an ankle injury while playing for Olympiacos in their Greek league clash last weekend.

In his absence, exciting teenager Jahmarie Nolan, who was a standout performer for Jamaica's Under-17 side, has joined the squad, while Courtney Clarke and Brandon Cover will look to make their international debuts.

Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Shaquan Davis and Cavalier's Christopher Ainsworth are the only locally based players included in the squad, while Miguel Freckleton is the only other debutant in the group.

Guatemala have no major absentees to contend with, although the goalkeeping duties are once again likely to be shared between Luis Moran and Nicholas Hagen across the next two matches.

Jehu Fajardo scored against Czechia earlier this year and is expected to play an important role behind either Darwin Lom or Daniel Mendez.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Ainsworth, Lowe, King, Cover; Hayden, Palmer; Clarke, Campbell, Brooks; Cadamarteri

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Moran; Herrera, Hernandez, Pinto, Samayoa, Morales; Evans, Fajardo, Franco, Santis; Lom

We say: Jamaica 1-0 Guatemala

Jamaica will be eager to put the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 World Cup behind them and begin their Nations League campaign on a positive note under their interim head coach.

The Reggae Boyz remain a formidable force at home, and we expect them to edge a closely fought contest.

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