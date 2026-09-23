Preview: Stockport County vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Managerless Peterborough United will travel north for a weekend League One clash against Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters earned a point against second-placed Sheffield Wednesday last time out, while the Posh suffered a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers, leaving them 23rd in the table and ultimately bringing an end to Luke Williams's reign.

Match preview

After parting ways with long-term manager Dave Challinor following a playoff final defeat to Bolton Wanderers in May, Stockport County turned to former defender and ex-Rochdale boss Jim McNulty to take the reins for their third successive campaign in League One.

After seven league outings, the Hatters sit ninth in the table, with just one win from their last four matches, although victory this weekend could see the Greater Manchester side climb as high as third.

While their lack of victories in September will be a concern for McNulty, there have been plenty of positives, with their only win this month coming in a 4-0 away thrashing of Wigan Athletic.

They also narrowly lost a seven-goal thriller against Leicester City before holding then-league leaders Sheffield Wednesday to a goalless draw at Hillsborough.

That result against Sheffield Wednesday showed that Stockport still have what it takes to compete with the division's leading sides, with the Hatters registering 18 shots compared to the hosts' six.

Although they failed to make the most of their opportunities last weekend, goalscoring is unlikely to be a major concern for McNulty, with his side entering their eighth league game as the division's highest scorers after finding the net 16 times.

© Imago / Every Second Media

As for the visitors, they will play their first league game without Williams in charge since his appointment in October 2025 after the former Notts County and Swansea City boss made a poor start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The opening seven matches saw the Posh win just once, a late 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town just over a month ago, while two draws and four defeats have left the Cambridge-based side 23rd in the table.

Peterborough were rooted to the bottom of the third tier when Williams arrived, with the 45-year-old making an impressive start to life at Weston Homes Stadium as the Posh climbed out of the relegation places and even entered the playoff picture at one stage, but their latest defeat to Doncaster proved to be one poor result too many.

Following that defeat, their fifth league game without a win, the search for Peterborough's eighth permanent manager in 10 years began, with assistant manager Ryan Harley taking charge on an interim basis.

Harley has already overseen one game in the Posh dugout, guiding Peterborough to a 3-1 victory over Colchester United in the EFL Trophy during the week.

While the victory came in a competition that attracted a crowd of fewer than 2,000, it ended a lengthy run without a win and could provide Peterborough with a platform to return to winning ways in the league as they face a Stockport side they managed to beat last November before losing this exact fixture 3-1 in April.

Stockport County League One form:

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Stockport County came away from Sheffield without sustaining any fresh injuries and could name the same XI that started the 0-0 draw with the Owls.

Should McNulty opt to make changes, he is unlikely to alter his preferred attacking options, with Jack Diamond and Kyle Wootton expected to lead the line once again as they look to add to the four goals they have already scored this season.

Brad Hills, Ryan Rydel and Adama Sidibeh are expected to remain in the treatment room, with Rydel the only member of the injured trio to have featured so far this season.

With a new man in the dugout and an EFL Trophy tie in midweek, it is difficult to predict exactly how Peterborough will line up for this one.

Harry Ashfield scored twice in the victory over Colchester United and could be rewarded with the first League One start of his career by Harley on Saturday.

Alex Bass is expected to remain in goal, while last season's top scorer Harry Leonard, who netted 16 times, should lead the attack as he looks to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

Injuries have hampered Peterborough throughout the season and they remain without Sam Hughes, Rio Adebisi, Matthew Garbett, Ethan Williams and Declan Frith, with some of those players having not featured for more than a year.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Jobe; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Okagnue, Feeney, Mills; Jones, Ashfield; Shofowoke, Leonard, Edwards; Ormerod

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Peterborough United

With the visitors heading to Edgeley Park without a permanent manager and sitting second from bottom in the table, it is difficult to look past Stockport County returning to winning ways this weekend.

The division's highest scorers are facing one of the league's poorest defensive sides so far this season, and we expect McNulty's men to claim a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.