Three January signings that could propel Chelsea into genuine title contention, including £70m brute

Chelsea's progress under Xabi Alonso has provided plenty of encouragement during the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season, even if a 3-0 defeat to Brentford before the first international break brought them back down to earth.

There is already a feeling that the Blues are moving in the right direction under their new head coach, with an attack capable of causing serious problems for plenty of Premier League defences.

If the Blues can continue improving over the coming seasons, there is no reason why they cannot eventually challenge Arsenal and potentially Manchester City for the title.

However, a few additions may still be required to turn that ambition into a realistic target. Below, Sports Mole takes a look at three signings that could seriously bolster Alonso's squad in January.

Murillo – Nottingham Forest

© Imago / APL

Chelsea's defence could ultimately be their downfall.

Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers should provide enough firepower to make them one of the league's highest-scoring sides, but conceding 12 goals in their opening five matches – more than any other team – is a major concern.

At least one new centre-back is needed alongside summer signing Maxence Lacroix, and Nottingham Forest brute Murillo - who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent years - would be an ideal candidate.

The 24-year-old offers physicality, is comfortable defending wide spaces in a back three and already has extensive Premier League experience.

Forest have conceded just five goals this season, joint-third best in the division, and Murillo has played a key role in that.

A £70m asking price has been mooted in recent windows, making him an expensive investment but potentially one Chelsea need to make.

Lamine Camara – Monaco

© Imago / PsnewZ

Chelsea came close to signing Lamine Camara in the summer before AS Monaco pulled the plug on the move.

While the Blues have every right to be frustrated with how that deal collapsed, they should put that disappointment aside and revisit the Senegal international in January.

Camara has continued his impressive form even since his failed departure, registering a Sofascore rating above 7.2 in two of his three league appearances. Against defending champions PSG, he produced 92% passing accuracy, eight defensive contributions and won 12 duels in a 2-1 victory, before assisting a goal against Strasbourg.

A fee of around £60m could prove a snip for a player who offers genuine all-round quality.

With Moises Caicedo working his way back from injury, Reece James' fitness concerns, Romeo Lavia's own inconsistencies and Jordan Henderson providing experience rather than long-term upside, a quality midfielder like Camara would be hugely valuable.

Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea's attack is hardly a problem, but Joao Pedro's surprise injury has exposed a lack of reliable depth heading into the international break.

Danny Welbeck is an experienced and reliable back-up, but Alonso may need something more if he is serious about breaking into the top three or four.

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta could provide exactly that.

The Eagles talisman has scored at least 12 Premier League goals in each of the last three completed seasons, including a career-best 16 in 2023/24, while he would also offer a completely different profile to Pedro.

At 6 foot 4, Mateta provides a physical focal point and target-man option more reminiscent of Alonso's former Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

With his contract expiring next summer, Chelsea could potentially land him for a relatively modest fee, thus making the Frenchman an intriguing January option.