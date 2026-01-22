Crystal Palace transfer news: Jean-Philippe Mateta 'exit looms' with two clubs interested in January move

By Axel Clody | 22 Jan 2026 09:41 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:48

Crystal Palace must now deal with another tricky situation after the departure of defender Marc Guehi to Manchester City and the announcement that manager Oliver Glasner will leave the club in the summer.

Their top scorer, Jean-Philippe Mateta, may also depart after submitting a transfer request amid speculation linking him to Aston Villa and Juventus.

© Imago / Sportimage

Jean-Philippe Mateta keen on a move

The French striker has wanted to leave Crystal Palace since last summer, when several top clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, attempted to sign him. Mateta himself also refused to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

With the opening of the January transfer window, interest has emerged from Juventus and Aston Villa, although neither club has yet agreed on a fee with Palace.

Chairman Steve Parish is notoriously tough in negotiations and has always been reluctant to let players leave cheaply. Palace still values Mateta at around £35m, despite him turning 29 in June and his contract expiring in summer 2027, which would make him a free agent.

Despite selling captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City for £20m and the impending departure of manager Glasner at the end of the season, Crystal Palace remains committed to strengthening the squad.

The club aims to win the Conference League this year and finish as high as possible in the Premier League, so letting Mateta go for less is not an option for Parish.

© Imago / Action Plus

Competition for Jean-Philippe Mateta

In addition to Aston Villa, which is also targeting Tammy Abraham from AS Roma, Juventus is monitoring the striker but is simultaneously working on a deal for Youssef En-Nesyri from Fenerbahce.

A few weeks ago, Manchester United were also reportedly interested, mainly due to former manager Ruben Amorim wanting a striker with Premier League experience. However, after a £200m summer investment in attack—signings including Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko—United are now prioritising midfield additions.

Since joining Crystal Palace from Mainz in January 2021, Mateta has played 185 matches and scored 56 goals. He is keen to play for a club competing in the Champions League or with a strong chance of qualifying next season.

Mateta also aims to secure a spot in the French squad for the summer World Cup, having earned his first call-up in October and scoring his debut international goal against Iceland.

In recent years, Mateta has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top centre-forwards. Only Erling Haaland scored more league goals in 2025 than the Crystal Palace striker.

Last season, the 28-year-old scored 17 goals in 47 matches, significantly contributing to Palace’s FA Cup triumph and first-ever European qualification.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.