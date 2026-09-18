Chelsea's defensive struggles laid bare by worrying Xabi Alonso stat after Brentford defeat

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has become just the sixth coach to concede multiple goals in each of his opening five Premier League games after his side slumped to a heavy 3-0 loss to Brentford.

The Blues made the short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium without the services of their star striker Joao Pedro, who was ruled out with a knee injury.

Pedro's absence was felt as Chelsea struggled to offer a real attacking threat, while their struggles in the defensive third continued with three goals conceded in a disastrous second half.

Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho all got on the scoresheet as Brentford brushed Chelsea aside by a 3-0 scoreline, making it three consecutive league games without a win for the Blues (D1, L2).

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Worrying defensive stat highlights Chelsea's defensive struggles

In the process, the Chelsea head coach became the sixth Premier League manager to ship two goals or more in each of his first five matches in the competition.

Alonso has joined a group of managers made up of Scott Parker, Slavisa Jokanovic, Terry Connor, Sammy Lee and Mick McCarthy.

In total, Chelsea have let in 12 goals across their five top-flight outings, while they have conceded a minimum of three goals in three of their last five competitive matches.

As a result of their defensive struggles, they are one of six teams yet to record a Premier League clean sheet this term, along with Bournemouth, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Nicoll-Jazuli makes Chelsea history

Chelsea will be keen to forget Friday's trip to the Gtech Community Stadium, although youngster Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli will remember the occasion as a major checkpoint in his fledgling career.

Alonso handed the Chelsea academy product his senior debut in the closing stages, introducing him for Argentine midfielder Valentin Barco.

Nicoll-Jazuli etched his name into Chelsea history by becoming the first 16-year-old to play for the club in a Premier League match.

The Australian-born teenager, who has already made six appearances for England Under-17s, also became the first player born in 2010 to make an appearance in the competition.