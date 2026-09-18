Preview: Amed SK vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

Amed SK welcome Besiktas to Diyarbakir Stadyumu on Sunday evening in the sixth round of the Turkish Super Lig, with the newly promoted hosts facing their biggest test yet after an extraordinary start to life in the top flight.

The hosts sit third with 10 points from five matches and have won all three of their home league games, while the Black Eagles are second with 12 points after winning four of their opening five.

Match preview

Amed have quickly established themselves as one of the most intriguing teams in the Super Lig this season, and their latest performance provided further evidence of their attacking potential as they demolished Istanbul Basaksehir 5-0.

Emin Bayram's own goal put the Diyarbakir side ahead shortly before half-time, but Gift Orban then took control of the contest by scoring three times in 23 minutes.

Mbaye Diagne added a fifth late on, giving Amed their third home victory of the season and taking their home league tally to 10 goals from three matches.

Besnik Hasi’s side have lost just one game so far, and are unbeaten in their last three, with two wins sandwiching a draw, leaving them in third and only two points behind the more illustrious visitors.

Winning on Sunday will see the hosts leapfrog the visitors to reach second place, but their only meeting, which came in the Turkish Cup on this ground, ended in a 4-0 defeat for Amed.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Besiktas, though, have plenty of momentum of their own, with Vincenzo Italiano's team winning their last four matches across all competitions, while scoring plenty of goals.

The Black Eagles beat Erzurumspor 3-0 in their last league game, which followed a 2-1 derby win at Fenerbahce and a 6-2 triumph over Corum.

They carried that blistering form into Europe where they destroyed Marseille 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, scoring three goals in the second half after the first half ended 1-1.

However, their only losses this season have come on the road, losing back-to-back on the road – 1-0 to Alanyaspor in the league before falling by the same scoreline to Kauno Zalgiris in Europe.

Those defeats remain relevant because Besiktas have not been entirely convincing away from home, only winning by more than a goal margin in one away game this season, though their victory at Fenerbahce should serve as a turning point for better performances on opposition territory.

There is no previous Super Lig head-to-head between the Amed and the Black Eagles, making this a new fixture at the top level.



Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Amed are expected to remain without Yira Sor, while Dilhan Demir continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Hasi otherwise has the core of the side that defeated Basaksehir available, with Orban expected to lead the attack, while Dia Saba plays behind the striker.

Besiktas have no major new absences reported, although Leandro Trossard remains unavailable, while Vaclav Cerny is doubtful after exiting the game against Marseille with an injury.

Italiano is expected to retain much of the side that defeated Marseille, with Orkun Kokcu and Salih Ozcan controlling midfield and Dusan Vlahovic leading the attack.

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Krasniqi, Dellova, Bates, Meras; Soyalp, Raveloson; Khalil, Saba, Samuel Ballet; Orban

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ozcan; Poku, Kokcu, Olaitan, Fakili; Vlahovic

We say: Amed SK 2-2 Besiktas

Amed's home record makes them difficult to oppose, particularly with Orban in the form he is currently enjoying, with the striker scoring six times already, finding the net five times across his last two matches.

Besiktas arrive with considerable momentum of their own and have more experience of matches at this level, but the short turnaround from the Marseille game and the hosts’ extraordinary home record should lead to an entertaining draw in Diyarbakir.



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