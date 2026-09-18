Preview: Estoril Praia vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides languishing at the bottom end of the Primeira Liga table face off this weekend as Estoril Praia welcome Casa Pia to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota in Sunday's early-season relegation scrap.

The Canaries have collected only two points from their opening six matches, but their visitors have made an even slower start, propping up the standings with one point collected from a possible 18.

Match preview

Estoril have endured a difficult start to life under head coach Vasco Matos, who has yet to witness a competitive victory in six league outings (D2, L4) since taking over from the departed Ian Cathro in July.

Having followed an opening-weekend draw against Famalicao with three consecutive defeats to Nacional, Rio Ave and Benfica, the Praia club failed to build on a spirited stalemate against Arouca on matchday five, losing 1-0 at Braga last time out.

Having followed an opening-weekend draw against Famalicao with three consecutive defeats to Nacional, Rio Ave and Benfica, the Praia club failed to build on a spirited stalemate against Arouca on matchday five, losing 1-0 at Braga last time out.

That is a sharp contrast to last season, when the Praia outfit scored 54 goals in the Primeira Liga and finished 10th, their highest league tally since 1950-51, but the new manager will be looking for a solution to the struggles that had affected the team even before his arrival.

Not since a narrow win at Nacional on matchday 26 of the previous season have Estoril recorded a league victory, losing 10 of their 14 top-flight matches since then, although this weekend presents a good opportunity to put an end to that lengthy drought.

It is little surprise, therefore, that home comforts offer little encouragement for the Canaries, who are looking to end an eight-match winless league run at Antonio Coimbra da Mota, although the hosts can take some solace from the fact that both of their points this season have come at the ground.

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Meanwhile, Casa Pia arrive in an even more precarious position after collecting just one point from their opening six matches, with Filipe Coelho's side scoring once, while their 15 goals conceded is the most in the division at this stage.

The Gansos did at least show signs of greater defensive resistance in a goalless draw at Vitoria de Guimaraes on September 6, but facing leaders and defending champions Porto proved too big a challenge, as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior last time out.

Casa Pia's away record leaves little in the way of optimism, as defeats by Maritimo and Gil Vicente preceded the goalless draw at Vitoria, meaning they have yet to win on the road and have not scored in any of their three away league matches this season.

Another defeat this weekend could put Coelho's position at the club under serious scrutiny, with the manager, who has spent time within the Benfica, Chelsea and Strasbourg systems, needing an urgent turnaround as he chases his first victory at the club since taking over this summer.

On a positive note, Casa Pia have a recent psychological advantage at this venue, having won 2-0 at the Coimbra da Mota in December 2024 before following that with a goalless draw there last season, meaning Estoril have failed to score in either of their last two home meetings with the Gansos.



Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Team News

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Estoril will be without Ferro after the centre-back was sent off for two yellow cards in the defeat at Braga, opening the door for Samuel Amissah to earn his first start after making his debut from the bench last weekend.

Meanwhile, centre-back Xavi Sintes remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from knee surgery after joining from Spanish side Cordoba, with the summer signing yet to make his debut for the club.

Yanis Begraoui, who led the side with 20 league goals last term, will be the one to watch in the Estoril attack after scoring the team's only two goals this season.

Casa Pia's main selection issue concerns the goalkeeper, with Ivan Mandic and Patrick Sequeira competing for the position following Andre Gomes's injury, while Jeremy Livolant could return to the squad after his disciplinary absence.

Henrique Araujo's opener from the spot against Porto not only marked the Gansos' first goal of the campaign but also the striker's first goal for the club since joining from Benfica, and he is expected to lead the line ahead of veteran Cassiano, who has not started any game this season.



Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Sanchez, Amissah, Sierra, Jurisic; Holsgrove, Robin; Peixinho, Carvalho, Omerovic; Begraoui

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Mandic; Geraldes, Kaly, Sousa, Rosas; Clua, Ofori; Salah, Rego, Pauwels; Araujo

We say: Estoril Praia 1-0 Casa Pia

Neither side has provided much evidence of attacking fluency this season, but Estoril have conceded eight goals compared with Casa Pia's 15 and should benefit from playing at home against a team yet to score in any of their three away league matches...

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