Preview: Santa Clara vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Santa Clara will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Primeira Liga season when they welcome Braga to Estadio de Sao Miguel on Sunday evening.

The Azoreans have won four and drawn two of their opening six matches, while the Archbishops head into the contest with three victories from their five league outings (D1, L1) after their second-round meeting with Gil Vicente was postponed.

Match preview

Santa Clara's remarkable start continued last weekend when they travelled to Arouca and secured a 2-1 victory, courtesy of first-half strikes from Goncalo Paciencia and Dje Tavares, leaving Ivan Barbero's effort after the break as nothing more than a consolation.

That result leaves Petit's side fourth in the Primeira Liga table after collecting 14 points from their opening six games, having already set a new club record for their best points tally after five rounds with 11, surpassing the previous high of nine achieved in 2024-25.

The unbeaten run has been built on a particularly strong start at Sao Miguel, where Santa Clara have won both of their league fixtures this term, beating Famalicao 1-0 before producing their biggest home win of the campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Rio Ave.

The Azoreans appear determined to make up for their disappointing 13th-placed finish last term, eight places lower than the previous campaign when they secured a historic continental berth on their return to the top flight, with Sunrday's game offering another opportunity to build on their impressive start.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Braga arrive in the Azores with a slightly less settled league campaign, although Carlos Vicens's side recovered from their first defeat of the season at Estrela Amadora by edging past Estoril Praia 1-0 last time out through Jonas Wind's late winner.

The result leaves the Archbishops seventh in the standings with 10 points from five Primeira Liga matches, while the postponement of their matchday two home meeting with Gil Vicente means Vicens’s side still have a game in hand on most of the teams around them.

Braga's away record is particularly relevant ahead of this trip, having taken four points from three league journeys so far, winning 2-1 at Moreirense (2-2) and winning at Alverca (2-1) before losing 2-1 to Estrela Amadora, and will aim to establish a more consistent run on the road.

Meanwhile, the Arsenalistas picked up 29 points from their 17 league travels the previous term, though Vicens knows that his team could do with improvement if they are to challenge for the top three after missing out on the Europa League qualification spot despite finishing fourth.

Heading into Sunday's trip, the visitors can take encouragement from their overall record against Santa Clara, having won 14 of the 24 competitive meetings (D6, L4) between the clubs, although Braga's most recent visit to Sao Miguel ended in a 2-1 defeat back in April, leaving the Archbishops at risk of suffering back-to-back losses in this fixture for the first time.

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

Braga Primeira Liga form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Santa Clara have no major fresh injury concerns heading into the weekend, although MT remains sidelined with a knee ligament injury, while Sorriso is suspended following his red card last time out.

Pedro Ferreira is set to make his 100th official appearance for Santa Clara if selected, having started every league game this season and becoming one of four players to have played every minute for Petit in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Paciencia should lead the line again after taking his league tally to five goals with his strike at Arouca, while Tavares is also expected to retain his place after scoring and assisting in that same match.

Braga remain without Sekou Niakate, who is still recovering from his Achilles tendon rupture and has not featured this season, although Adrian Bajrami, Vitor Carvalho, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Gustaf Lagerbielke are all options for the back three.

Club captain Ricardo Horta is back in contention after recovering from a muscle problem and played over 30 minutes against Estoril, while summer signing Wind will be hoping to earn his first start for the club after making an impact off the bench last time out.



Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Franca; L Soares, Pacheco, Fernandes, G Romao; Ferreira, Ribeiro; Brenner, Tavares, V Lopes; Paciencia

Braga possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Lagerbielke, Vitor Carvalho, Bajrami; Gomez, Gorby, Tiknaz, Martinez; Horta, Wind, P Victor

We say: Santa Clara 1-1 Braga

Santa Clara's unbeaten start and their perfect home record and five goals without reply at Sao Miguel, gives Petit's side a strong platform, although Braga have enough quality and experience to prevent the hosts from having things all their own way.

The visitors have already shown some inconsistency away from home but recovered well against Estoril, while their historical advantage in this fixture means they should be capable of taking something from this one, so we expect the points to be shared.



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