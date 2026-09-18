Chelsea transfer news: Monaco chief reveals Lamine Camara plan for winter window

Chelsea have seemingly been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The Blues had been on course to secure the signature of the Senegal international on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, Monaco believing that Everton were going to sign Folarin Balogun led to sporting director Thiago Scuro scrapping the deal, leaving Chelsea furious.

Nevertheless, Balogun pulling out of a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium has put Monaco in a position where they must generate finds during the winter market in order to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Scuro has revealed Monaco's ideal plan for the next transfer window.

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

How will Monaco handle Balogun, Camara interest in January?

Scuro has given a clear indication that Monaco's priority is to cash in on Balogun.

Should that materialise, it would seemingly leave them able to retain the services of star man Camara.

"The original plan is to find a solution for Balogun," says Scuro.

"If we find that, it will give Monaco the opportunity to keep Lamine and [Aleksandr] Golovin until the end of the season.

"That is the ideal plan, but we can’t control the decisions and what will happen in the winter."

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Will Chelsea return for Camara?

Despite their frustration over how Scuro handled the final hours of the summer transfer window, Chelsea seemingly remain interested in Camara.

The player has already commented on the situation, reiterating his focus on trying to perform for Monaco.

Ahead of Friday's showdown with Lens, Monaco sit in second place in the Ligue 1 table.