Preview: Juventus vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

After two very different five-goal games, Juventus will seek a morale-boosting win before international football intervenes, as they host Atalanta BC on Sunday.

Juve recently responded to a big Serie A setback by cruising to victory in Europe, while the Nerazzurri have taken nothing from their last two matches.

Match preview

Having edged past Frosinone and Parma to claim maximum points after two rounds, Juventus then required a late leveller to avoid defeat against AC Milan, before suffering a painful defeat last weekend.

After twice coming back from behind, Luciano Spalletti's side went in search of victory but were caught on the counter by Sassuolo, losing 3-2 in Reggio Emilia.

The hosts' dramatic winner was almost inevitably struck by Vasilije Adzic - a young forward currently on loan from Juve - and such a loss opened up more criticism of Spalletti.

With no time to reflect, the Bianconeri then bounced straight back in Europe, with another five-goal contest that went all their own way: struggling strikers Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani were both on target in an emphatic Europa League victory over NEC Nijmegen.

Fresh from a 5-0 win, Juve can aim to bring some of that momentum into their final fixture before the international break - another home game in Turin.

Juventus have only lost one of their last 10 matches at the Allianz Stadium, but they have failed to beat Atalanta there for several years.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Currently unbeaten in eight visits - while averaging nearly two goals per 90 minutes - Atalanta had previously lost eight straight away games to Juve.

That represents quite a turnaround for the Bergamaschi against Italy's most successful club, and head coach Maurizio Sarri must hope to harness such history this weekend.

His team will head north on the back of consecutive defeats, having lost 2-1 to Roma and Cagliari.

First, the hosts produced two last-gasp goals to leave La Dea bereft at Stadio Olimpico; then Cagliari stunned them for the second time in five months.

As well as claiming six points from a possible six in Serie A, Sarri's side had previously negotiated the Conference League playoffs, but confidence has since been hit by those setbacks.

Now, with a modest record of three wins from their last 12 away games, Atalanta are bound for the black-and-white side of Turin, where Sarri once won the Scudetto.

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Spalletti's options have been narrowed by a long injury list, so despite a busy schedule, squad rotation may be minimal on Sunday evening.

Juventus will be without Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Juan Cabal, Jeremie Boga, Jeff Ekhator and captain Manuel Locatelli, the latter of whom could be sidelined until next spring.

More positively, Weston McKennie returned to action on Thursday, while Lloyd Kelly will be back after serving a UEFA suspension; Andrea Cambiaso could also make the squad following an ankle problem.

While either Woltemade or Kolo Muani will spearhead the hosts' attack, Nikola Krstovic and Gianluca Scamacca are locked in a duel to lead La Dea's front line.

One of several candidates to start in behind, Giacomo Raspadori averages one goal every 96 minutes against Juventus in Serie A.

As Gianluca Gaetano is back from a ban, only injured pair Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana are set to miss out for Atalanta.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Celik; Luiz, Sarr; Conceicao, Gonzalez, Alajbegovic; Woltemade

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kossounou, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Kessie, Gaetano, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe

We say: Juventus 1-0 Atalanta BC

Spalletti versus Sarri is always a fascinating tactical battle, with two of Serie A's oldest and wisest coaches going head to head.

It could be a tight contest, but Juventus will prevail, as they are looking more potent than Sarri's uncertain side and have grown accustomed to Spalletti's methods.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.