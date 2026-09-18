Man City vs. Sunderland: New Jeremy Doku injury update as Enzo Maresca makes bold claim before Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has provided a positive update on the availability of Jeremy Doku ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Belgium international aggravated a calf injury in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last month and has since missed City’s last six matches across all competitions.

Maresca stated before the Citizens’ 5-0 EFL Cup win over Norwich City on Thursday that Doku is “very close” to making a first-team comeback.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s top-flight fixture, Maresca told reporters: "Probably he can be available for the Sunderland game."

Doku’s return would represent a welcome boost for Man City after the winger made a notable impression last season, contributing to eight goals and 14 assists in 47 games under former manager Pep Guardiola.

It remains to be seen whether Doku will be ready to start, with an appearance off the substitutes' bench seemingly more likely as Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye and Allan battle for starts out wide.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City vs. Sunderland: Maresca gearing up for “toughest game” of the season

Man City have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, with wins over Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City followed by a controversial yet “unbelievable” 1-0 derby triumph over rivals Manchester United last weekend.

The Citizens are now preparing for what Maresca has described as their “toughest game” of the season so far against a Sunderland outfit who claimed their maiden Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.

“I watched them already in the last two days, three or four games. I know them already,” said Maresca. “I know how strong they are, and I have the feeling that on Sunday we need a top performance to beat them, and we need to be 100% to win the game.

“I watched the game live against Arsenal, and then I watched again the last two days. If you watch the game, you can realize how strong they are. I think personally that they didn’t deserve to lose that game.

“But again, they are very strong, very well coached from their manager. And again, they are already have time together, so you can see what they want to do on the ball and off the ball.

“My feeling is, after watching them, is that on Sunday it will be the toughest game since the start of the season.”

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City’s Maresca “not surprised” by Sunderland’s quality

Maresca added: “If you watch them, you are not surprised [at how well they have done], because you will realise how good they are, how good they are on the ball, off the ball, how aggressive they are, the amount of duels that they win every game.

“If you’re just thinking about, the team got promoted and then [qualify for] Europe, you are surprised - but if you watch them, you are not surprised because you realize how good they are.

“But in front of our fans, it’s always nice and special to play, so much better to play here than away.

“It’s important because in case we win, it’s one more win. But as I say, I have the feeling that Sunderland game will be the toughest game since we started the season.”

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland have collected four points from their opening four Premier League games this season, most recently losing 2-0 at home to champions Arsenal last weekend.

The Black Cats head into Sunday’s fixture having never won at the Etihad, with Man City unbeaten in all 14 of their Premier League home meetings (W12 D2).