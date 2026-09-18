Cristiano Ronaldo international retirement: What does Jorge Jesus decision mean for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his illustrious international career after being included in the latest Portugal squad by newly-appointed head coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old forward faced intense speculation regarding his future following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign where the national team suffered a premature exit against Spain.

Roberto Martinez subsequently vacated his managerial position and paved the way for Jesus to take charge ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Despite his advancing years, Ronaldo remains a crucial figure in the dressing room and holds the undisputed records as the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in the history of international football.

The veteran attacker is now preparing to join up with his compatriots for the imminent international break.

Ronaldo continues international career under Jesus

© Imago

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano officially confirmed the development on social media by revealing that Ronaldo has indeed been called up by the new manager.

Jesus previously worked with the prolific striker during their successful stint together at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr and clearly values his immense experience.

The 71-year-old tactician recently dismissed any suggestions that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could become a disruptive presence in the squad.

Jesus firmly insisted that Ronaldo is a symbol of Portuguese football who will never be a problem for the national team under his stewardship.

How will Jesus utilise Ronaldo?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The primary challenge for Jesus will be striking a delicate balance between integrating Portugal's golden generation of young talent and respecting the enduring legacy of his captain.

Easing the transition towards the 2030 World Cup cycle requires experienced leaders to guide emerging stars through the demanding international landscape.

Ronaldo may ultimately have to accept a slightly reduced role off the bench to allow younger attacking options to flourish in the starting lineup.

However, retaining a proven goalscoring threat of his undeniable calibre remains a massive asset for the national team as they embark on a new direction.