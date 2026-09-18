Michael Carrick future: Man United head coach answers questions on his future ahead of Fulham showdown

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has hit out at the "ridiculous" speculation surrounding his future ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

The Red Devils have lost their last two matches, both at home, against Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and EFL Cup respectively.

There has since been speculation surrounding Carrick's future, with the club allegedly doing their "due diligence" in the event that a change has to be made.

However, Carrick has slammed the speculation surrounding his future ahead of what is a vital game against Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend.

"I think that'll be a lot longer than one or two games of results," Carrick told reporters. "I understand, first of all, taking away all that, that's irrelevant for me.

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Carrick slams "ridiculous" speculation surrounding Man United future

"I know the club, I know the role, I know what's expected here in terms of playing to a certain standard, playing at a certain level, achieving certain things on the pitch, so I get all that.

"In terms of future and ownership and how long I've got in the job, I'm thinking one part of it, like how long have I got, it's ridiculous to think that way in a position that I'm in, that's just not on the radar.

"I understand what we need to achieve and where we need to be as a football club for the owners, what they expect, for the supporters as much as anything, I get all that.

"It's two or three games that we haven't had certain results, and two or three games too many because I really hate losing, but that doesn't mean that the world caves in. In some minds it does, it can't for us, because we've got to perform.

Fulham vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview

Carrick accepts "responsibility" for Man United struggles

"That's why I'm here. It's my responsibility. I'm fine with that. It's not a blame game. It's not a blame game. We all search for things to look at and point at and find a blame.

"Sometimes it gets almost like too much of a thing to want to find someone to blame or something to blame. Blame me, no problem. I'll take the responsibility, whatever it is.

"But it's not about blaming people, it's about finding solutions and being better, and that's as a whole football club, as a group of players, as staff, as owners, supporters, it's a whole collective thing, and you can put it in different directions, you can worry about different things, it's about what you focus on.

"'I'm totally happy taking responsibility, absolutely no problem with that, it doesn't bother me. I just know where we want to get to and we want to get there fast."

Man United were booed off the field by sections of their supporters against Brighton on Wednesday, having been two goals ahead before ultimately suffering a 3-2 defeat.