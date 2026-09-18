Man United lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI as Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford decisions made for Premier League fixture

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick might be boosted by the return of Luke Shaw for Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The left-back missed the Red Devils' recent defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City - as well as the Champions League win over Sabah - owing to a small muscular injury he sustained in the draw with Everton on September 6.

However, Carrick affirmed before the Brighton EFL Cup collapse that Shaw's concern was only a minor one, which was expected to resolve in a matter of days as opposed to a few weeks.

Carrick is yet to face the media, but Shaw is in with a shot of replacing Noussair Mazraoui, in a much-changed backline from Wednesday's woeful performance.

Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Karl Darlow will make way for Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Senne Lammens respectively, but Diogo Dalot is likely to be retained at right-back.

Named in England's September squad after a total lack of World Cup minutes, Kobbie Mainoo should displace Andrey Santos, with Carlos Baleba still absent due to an ankle concern.

Despite finding the net - inconsequentially - against Brighton, Shea Lacey and Mason Mount should drop out, while Marcus Rashford is also at risk of the axe this weekend.

Instead, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo could form the supporting cast behind Benjamin Sesko, eyeing a first Premier League start of the season after four substitute appearances.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Man United