Fulham vs. Man United: Bruno Fernandes record against the Cottagers ahead of key Premier League clash

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon to tackle Fulham.

Bruno Fernandes will again be key to Man United's chances of picking up a strong result.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and registered one assist in four Premier League appearances for the 20-time English champions this season.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how Fernandes has performed against Fulham during his professional career, as Man United prepare to take on the London club.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Fulham

Played: 12

Won: 8

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Goals: 5

Assists: 3

Fernandes has tackled Fulham on 12 occasions during his time at Man United, boasting a record of eight wins, two draws and two defeats against them, while he has scored five times and registered three assists in matches with the London club.

Ten of his outings against Fulham have come in the Premier League, with his record standing at seven wins, one draw and two defeats, scoring twice and registering three assists.

Fernandes has also faced Fulham twice in the FA Cup, scoring three times, including a brace in a 3-1 success over the Cottagers in the quarter-finals of the 2022-23 tournament.

The attacker also scored in a 1-1 draw in the fifth round of the 2024-25 tournament, with Fulham then winning 5-4 in the resulting penalty shootout.

Fernandes came up with two assists in his last appearance against Fulham, with Man United running out 3-2 winners in the Premier League in February 2026.

The Portuguese has also previously scored against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, netting in a 1-0 success for Man United in November 2023.

Fernandes has never lost at Craven Cottage during his professional career.