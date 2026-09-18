Why is the September international break so long? How many games will England play?

England are preparing to play four matches in the upcoming international break, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to move on from their heartbreak at the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions will begin their latest UEFA Nations League campaign against Spain on September 26, before tackling Czech Republic on September 29.

England will then face Croatia on October 3 and Czech Republic again on October 6, before returning to action on November 12 against Croatia.

Previously, there had been breaks in both September and October, but the two have been merged to create a lengthy international break at the start of the campaign.

As a result, there will be no Premier League games between September 20 and October 10.

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Why is the upcoming international break so long?

The break has been changed partly down to the 2026 World Cup final, which took place on July 19 - the latest date of a summer World Cup final since England's 1966 triumph.

The change will not be so taxing for players when it comes to travel, benefitting African and South American players who play their domestic football in Europe.

Player welfare is one of the main reasons behind the change, with fewer long-haul flights required.

Players will be due to return to their club teams between October 4 and October 8 to prepare for the resumption of their division.

There will be another international break in November, although countries will only play twice during that period, with England facing Croatia and Spain.

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Extended international break: Fewer disruptions to the league season

International breaks in September and October have long been debated, with club managers unhappy at having their seasons impacted at such an early stage.

The extended break will at least give clubs the chance to gain some momentum before the final international matches of the year in November.

The change was approved by the FIFA Council in March 2023.

The match with Spain on September 26 will represent England's first fixture since beating France 6-4 in the third-placed playoff at the 2026 World Cup.

Three Lions head coach Tuchel will name his squad for the upcoming matches on Friday morning.