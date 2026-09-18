Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City: Brazilian new boy Allan makes a statement debut for the Citizens

Brazilian midfielder Allan made an instant impact on his Manchester City debut, scoring one goal and setting up another in a comfortable 5-0 EFL Cup third-round victory over Norwich City on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old, who joined City from Palmeiras for £34m this summer, the third-largest sale in the Brazilian club's history, had featured in manager Enzo Maresca's squads previously but had yet to leave the bench.

Given the opportunity to start as Maresca rotated his squad against Norwich, Allan showed precisely why the club invested in him, contributing directly to two of the five goals in a commanding win that sent Manchester City through to the next round.

A statement debut from City's £34m man Allan

© Imago / Every Second Media / Lee Keuneke

Allan assisted Floyd Samba's first goal, the 17-year-old was also making his professional City debut on the night, before getting his name on the scoresheet himself. Samba added a second, with Rayan Cherki and Ryan McAidoo also netting.

Allan was eventually replaced by another young squad member, 18-year-old Kaden Braithwaite, and received a warm ovation from the Manchester City faithful as he left the pitch.

Allan's involvement throughout was not limited to his goal and assist. He was consistently involved in attack, helping to circulate the ball and pressing high when Manchester City were out of possession.

For a player still adapting to English football, the composure he displayed suggested that the weight of the shirt did not prove an issue.

Maresca will be encouraged that his summer signing needed only one chance to make his mark. The Brazilian had already shown during training that he was ready to contribute, and Thursday night provided the confirmation that City's supporters will have been hoping for.

Allan joins Manchester City's exclusive Brazilian debut club

© Imago / Sportimage

Allan's eye-catching display also earned him a place in a select group. He becomes only the fourth Brazilian to score or assist on his debut for Manchester City, joining Geovanni, Elano and Robinho in that particular company.

Geovanni announced himself with a goal against West Ham United in 2007, netting in the closing stages of a 2-0 victory, the same match in which Elano, also making his debut, provided the assist for the opening goal.

A year later, Robinho grabbed a debut goal against Chelsea in 2008, though that occasion ended in a 3-1 defeat for City.

The majority of Brazilians who have passed through the Etihad Stadium over the years did not manage a goal or assist on their first appearance, a list that includes Jô, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Danilo, Savio and Vitor Reis. Goalkeeper Ederson's debut in 2017, a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion, saw him keep a clean sheet on his first outing, a rather different kind of introduction.

Allan, then, has given himself every chance of building on a debut to remember, and Maresca will be hoping that Thursday was merely the start of a significant contribution from his newest Brazilian.