Preview: Ajax vs. SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

Ajax could end gameweek seven top of the Eredivisie table if they beat SBV Excelsior at the Johan Cruyff Arena and results elsewhere go in their favour.

Michel's team have bounced back from their De Topper defeat with a pair of smashing 5-1 wins over Fortuna Sittard and Willem II, giving them the momentum ahead of Saturday's visit of sixth-placed Excelsior.

Match preview

When Ajax lost to PSV Eindhoven a fortnight back, they risked falling adrift in the title race, even at this early stage of the season.

Since that 3-1 loss, though, Michel's troops have responded resoundingly by scoring 10 Eredivisie goals across two games, hitting in-form Fortuna for five and beating winless Willem II 5-1 in their rescheduled gameweek three fixture to put them back on track.

Both results have catapulted De Joden to fourth place in the table, with the Amsterdam heavyweights just three points off PSV and AZ Alkmaar on 16 points, while Feyenoord in third are one point better off.

That leaves the Lancers in a promising position to pounce on any mistakes from the teams above them, as they look to rise into the top three spots sooner or later.

However, they face the unusual challenge of winning three league games in a row, a feat not achieved since December 2025, when they notched a pair of 2-0 wins over Groningen and defeated Fortuna Sittard 3-1 before Christmas.

The partisan support in the Johan Cruyff Arena will back their free-scoring side to secure their fifth league win this term, even though observant fans will be aware of Ajax's four-match winless run in this fixture.

© Iconsport / Yannick Verhoeven / Hero Images

Excelsior had fallen to six consecutive defeats to Ajax and were winless in this fixture for 18 years prior to the ongoing sequence of results.

Since holding De Joden to a 2-2 draw in August 2023, the Paper Recycling Club have played out two more 2-2 ties while stunning the capital club 2-1 in last season's corresponding fixture.

With Ruben den Uil's men sixth in the table and high-flying at this stage of the campaign, they will back themselves for a positive outcome on Saturday.

That ambition is aided by their foundation of a seemingly watertight defence that has let in just seven goals in six games, keeping two clean sheets in six games.

Yet, the Kralingers' failure to win in consecutive games, conceding two each in a 2-2 draw with NEC Nijmegen and losing 2-1 to FC Utrecht last time out, suggests that a dip in form is in the offing; however, Roodzwarten hope to nip that ostensible dip in the bud in the capital.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Yannick Verhoeven

Aaron Bouwman remains absent due to a bruised lung following Ruben van Bommel's ferocious challenge in De Topper, leaving the defender absent for matchday seven, while Daley Blind and Simon Adingra (ankle) are also sidelined.

Kasper Dolberg assisted two and scored one in the rescheduled win over Willem II, leaving Michel with a Tolu Arokodare or Dolberg decision to make.

Oscar Gloukh has contributed to three goals in the last two games, while Julian Brandt has netted in consecutive games, highlighting the in-form Ajax players at Michel's disposal.

For the visitors, David Garden, Irakli Yegoian and Aymen Sliti have been involved in nine goals among them across the last five matches, giving the Rotterdam side hope of extending their unbeaten run against Ajax.

While there are no certain absentees for Excelsior, Noah Naujoks, who has not played since notching a brace on matchday one, is touch-and-go for the weekend.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Mokio, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Gloukh

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Moreira, Widell, Plug, Janssen; Yegoian, Meissen, Hartjes; Sliti, Garden, Thorsteinsson

We say: Ajax 3-1 SBV Excelsior

Although Excelsior boast an impressive recent unbeaten sequence against Ajax and a solid defensive foundation, overcoming Michel's rejuvenated side at the Johan Cruyff Arena represents a daunting challenge.

With the hosts firing on all cylinders following their recent goalscoring exploits, the capital club should have far too much attacking quality to slip up and should comfortably secure a vital home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.