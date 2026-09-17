Man United news: Damning stat emerges that fuels Michael Carrick sack calls ahead of vital Fulham Premier League game

Manchester United rank 18th in the Premier League for sprints this season, the newest data has revealed.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing exit from the EFL Cup on Wednesday, losing 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion at home despite initially taking a 2-0 lead.

United's defeat has sparked concerns about the future of boss Michael Carrick, with some believing that a loss to Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League could lead to his dismissal.

Supporters are keen for the head coach to address the problems in the squad, and many have argued that the players are far too weak without the ball.

Data from Sky Sports evidences those claims, with United ranking 14th in the league for distance covered, 18th for sprints and 19th for high-speed runs.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Michael Carrick future: Will Fulham game cost manager his job?

It should be noted that running less does not necessarily indicate that a team is not willing to work hard or that a team is conditioned poorly - teams with more possession tend to run less - but the Red Devils have undeniably looked weak out of possession.

A similarly poor display against Fulham could be devastating for Carrick given his side's match at Craven Cottage is his side's last before the start of the three-week international break.

MAN UNITED DATA (PL RANK) - Distance Covered: 14th - Sprints: 18th - High-Speed Runs: 19th - Sprints per KM Covered: 18th - High-Speed Runs per KM: 19th

Signing off with another disappointing result would leave fans with an overwhelmingly negative feeling that could lead to increased pressure on the head coach.

Carrick would have little grace left amongst the fanbase, and anything other than a sustained period of success in October and November would almost certainly turn the rest of Old Trafford against him.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Will Michael Carrick be sacked by INEOS?

Should Carrick be dismissed, United's part-owners INEOS would further deteriorate their relationship with the fanbase given the head coach would be the third manager sacked since they arrived in December 2023.

The current boss may ultimately prove to not be good enough, but after sacking Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, appointing a fourth head coach in less than three years would signal that there is no clear direction behind the scenes.

INEOS will not stick by Carrick if the club continue to lose, though it would not be surprising if they were hesitant to make a sudden change, even if the fanbase were in favour of a new face in the dugout.