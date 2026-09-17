Man United "doing their due diligence" on managerial market as Michael Carrick alternatives emerge

Michael Carrick reportedly does not have "universal backing" from senior figures at Manchester United amid a difficult period for the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils have already lost three times in all competitions this season, including their last two against Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United were two goals ahead against Brighton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening but suffered a 3-2 defeat, with the Seagulls much the better outfit after a poor start.

There were a host of boos inside Old Trafford at full-time, and there is now major pressure on Carrick's team to respond in Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Man United are doing their "due diligence" in the event that a change has to be made, with Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe, Kieran McKenna and Unai Emery all regarded as potential options.

Nagelsmann, Howe and McKenna are currently out of work, while Tuchel is in charge of England and Emery is at Aston Villa.

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Man United 'considering' managerial change

"I'm not sure if there is universal backing to be perfectly honest," Jacobs told The United Stand. "Manchester United are doing their due diligence in case they have to make a change.

"What makes this a more unpredictable situation is when we were speaking at the end of last season, a lot of the candidates were not actually available.

"Julian Nagelsmann was off to the World Cup, it wasn't known at that point that he would end up quitting. Thomas Tuchel had extended, off the back of the World Cup the expectation is still that he manages a home Euros but you can never say never.

"Eddie Howe was at Newcastle United, Kieran McKenna was in a job. Unai Emery has people that appreciated him, but the feeling was why would he leave Aston Villa, no one is saying that Emery wants out but there's definitely a different landscape at that club.

"So several of the candidates when we were speaking in March, that weren't that attainable in the summer, some of them are available and some of them are more attainable and that's where Manchester United are going to have to make a big decision!"

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Carrick future: What happens now?

Carrick is now preparing his team for what is a huge game away to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, and there is no downplaying the importance of the fixture.

A win would ease the pressure ahead of the extended international break, but a defeat would leave the 45-year-old in an uncertain position at the helm.