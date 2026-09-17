Preview: Bologna vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

Having made a quick decision to change management, Bologna will seek their first win of the Serie A season when Torino visit Stadio Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Both sides have struggled under a new coach, but the Rossoblu have already reacted to their sluggish start by sacking Domenico Tedesco.

Match preview

Soon after last week's away loss to Napoli, Tedesco was shown the door and former Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino was confirmed as Bologna's new manager on a three-year contract.

The Rossoblu's board took swift action following an awful start to the 2026-27 campaign, in which Tedesco's team claimed just a single point from their first four matches.

That represents the club's worst such record since 2018, while their only goals both came in a dramatic 2-2 home draw against Sassuolo.

But for Artem Dovbyk's last-gasp strike in that Emilian derby, Bologna would be entirely empty-handed, despite racking up a cumulative 56 shots so far.

Now, Palladino must try to turn things around, and he will start by trying to fix the Rossoblu's grim home form: they have lost 10 of their last 16 league games at the Dall'Ara.

At least history will be on his side, as Bologna are unbeaten in 10 top-flight home games against Torino.

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Winless in six overall, Torino's last victory over this week's hosts came in March 2023 - they have only scored three goals against Bologna since then.

Like their counterparts from Emilia-Romagna, the Granata have endured a difficult start to the season, taking some uncertain steps under new management.

Following defeats to AC Milan and Sassuolo, plus a meek Coppa Italia exit to Monza, Ignazio Abate briefly celebrated his first league success - a 2-1 win at Fiorentina.

However, his team failed a much tougher test on Monday evening, when they were beaten 2-0 by Roma in Turin, conceding towards the end of each half.

As a result, Toro have lost three of their first four games for just the third time to date, putting pressure on Abate to pick up points before he suffers the same fate as Tedesco.

Bologna Serie A form:

Torino Serie A form:

Torino form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Though he generally prefers to play three men at the back, Palladino may wait until after the international break to make any major changes to Bologna's lineup.

It remains to be seen, though, whether first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski is recalled after 18-year-old Massimo Pessina was surprisingly selected in Naples.

Nadir Zortea and Oussama El Azzouzi have both resumed training after injury, but Dovbyk and long-serving talisman Riccardo Orsolini are not expected back before the break.

Meanwhile, Torino are set to welcome back Cesare Casadei, but Che Adams has just been sidelined by a thigh strain.

The only player in either squad with more than one league goal this term, Adams must also miss out on international duty for Scotland.

In his absence, Giovanni Simeone should lead Toro's attack; though he has failed to score in six Serie A games dating back to last season, the Argentine striker has previously scored five league goals against Bologna.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Holm, Heggem, Theate, Miranda; Ferguson, Pobega; Bernardeschi, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Piccoli

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Comert; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Gineitis, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Simeone

We say: Bologna 1-1 Torino

While Bologna have only scored in one game so far, Torino have had the fewest touches inside the opposition box throughout Serie A, so a tight contest could be on the cards.

As the hosts often fail to produce their best on home soil, one point would represent a solid start for new boss Palladino.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.